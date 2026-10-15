Andrea M. Rotondo is a senior editor at Afar, where she edits news coverage and writes airlines, hotel loyalty programs, luxury cruises, and the road less traveled. She has spent more than two decades in travel journalism. Before joining Afar, she was director of content operations at The Points Guy. Her work has appeared in Fodor’s, Architectural Digest, and Point.me. She has written guidebooks to Walt Disney World, Disneyland, New York City, and Hawaii, and has reviewed more than 30 cruise ships. Andrea has traveled to more than 50 countries and is especially drawn to heritage travel and Italian genealogy. She’s a Boston native who spent 25 years in New York City before relocating to North Florida. As a dual citizen, she also spends as much time as she can in Italy.