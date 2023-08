Amy Zhang is a multidisciplinary storyteller. She is the winner of the 2022 Joyland Open Borders Fiction Prize. Previously, she was the non-fiction editor at Hyphen magazine and a segment producer for Netflix’s Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj. Born in Beijing, Amy grew up in Hong Kong and now lives in New York City. She just concluded ten months abroad in ten different cities across Europe and East Asia, and is working on a book.