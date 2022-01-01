Alex Frank

I am a freelance writer and editor living in Manhattan, covering music, fashion, and global culture. I am originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. I previously worked at The FADER as Deputy Editor and Vogue.com as Deputy Culture Editor. I have contributed to Vogue, FADER, Pitchfork, ELLE, Dazed & Confused, New York Magazine, Fantastic Man, the Village Voice, the New York Times, and GQ.

My profiles and interviews include Aretha Franklin, Lana Del Rey, Nicki Minaj, Dolly Parton, Bjork, Timothee Chalamet, Tyler, the Creator, Andre 3000, Maluma, Bella Hadid, Debbie Harry, Sienna Miller, Joni Mitchell, Mariah Carey, LaKeith Stanfield, Kendall Jenner, Julia Fox, Grimes, Indya Moore, fka Twigs, the Weeknd, Patti LaBelle, Virgil Abloh, Kacey Musgraves, Kehinde Wiley, Irina Shayk, Riccardo Tisci, Young Thug, WizKid, Stephen Malkmus, Donatella Versace, SZA, John Waters, Kathleen Hanna, Diane Von Furstenberg, Arca, Zoe Kravitz, Annie Lennox, RuPaul, and many others.

On assignment, I have traveled to Lagos, Paris, the foothills of the Himalayas in India, the Azore Islands, Kanye West’s ranch in Wyoming, Moscow, Vienna, Nashville, Accra, Morocco, Jamaica, Dakar, London, Tokyo, Rome, Sao Paolo, among others. For fun, I have been to the Amazon rainforest in Ecuador, a coffee farm in Hawaii, and a glacier in Argentina to name just a few.