AFAR Travel Vanguard 2023 Nomination

AFAR’s mission is to make a positive impact on the world through high-quality storytelling that inspires, enriches, and empowers travelers who care. We believe in the power of travel to make the world a better place through experiences that enrich the traveler personally, support the communities visited, and are sensitive to the effects on our planet.

The AFAR Travel Vanguard, which dates back to 2016, honors organizations that have achieved something exceptional with respect to sustainability, diversity, inclusivity, and/or accessibility. AFAR defines “sustainability” along four pillars: environmental, social, cultural, and economic.

In focusing on organizations, we are honoring how change truly occurs: in the hands of many committed individuals. We hope the recipients of the 2023 AFAR Travel Vanguard can serve as inspiration for others in the ever-evolving travel industry.

For reference, here are the AFAR Vanguard honorees from 2022.