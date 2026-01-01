The 2027 Afar Creator Collective

We’re building an online community aligned with Afar’s mission to make a positive impact on the world through high-quality storytelling that inspires, enriches, and empowers travelers who care. The first-ever iteration of the Afar Creator Collective will celebrate the diversity of travel. If you love to travel and have something new to add to the conversation, we want to hear about it!

The Afar Creator Collective (ACC) will be a curated network of travel experts, insiders, and storytellers committed to sharing authentic, on-the-ground stories with the world through collaborative social posts on Instagram, TikTok, and/or YouTube. We’re looking for enthusiastic content creators with a unique perspective, expertise and taste, who can help our content reach more corners of the world through compelling, high-quality storytelling.

If this sounds like you, we’d love to have you apply.

What You’ll Get

Paid editorial opportunities – We commission original video content at rates that reflect your experience and reach. No free work.

Press trip access – Have the opportunity to join select travel experiences and press trips, creating content for Afar’s social audience.

Optional brand partnership work – Take on brand partnership opportunities within our sold content portfolio (completely optional—you can participate as much or as little as you want).

Official recognition – Be listed on our website as an Afar Creator Collective member.

Who We’re Looking For

We’re capping this at 15 creators. Selection is based on three things: the unique niche or perspective you bring, the quality of your storytelling and work, and your travel credentials and expertise. We’re open to any niche—whether it falls under luxury experiences, cultural deep-dives, adventure, or anything in between. We’re looking for creators who tell compelling, well-reported travel stories, not just post vacation photos.

What to Expect

Selected creators should be prepared to produce original content monthly as part of their collaboration with Afar.

What’s Next

Applications are open now through October 31. We’ll notify selected creators by November 15.

Ready to apply? Apply here: