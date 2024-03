Explore the Crossroads of Civilization on This Six-Day Itinerary

Begin your day at the historical Theodosian Walls (the Walls of İstanbul). These ancient fortifications, erected during the reign of Emperor Theodosius II in the 5th century, once served as a defensive barrier that protected old İstanbul from external threats. As you trace the remnants of this historical marvel, envision the city’s ancient past and the strategic significance of these mighty walls.In the afternoon, make your way into the vibrant Balat neighborhood, an eclectic district brimming with character. Wander through its narrow streets adorned with colorful houses, each telling a story of centuries past. Dive into the local culture by exploring hip, artisan cafés serving freshly brewed coffee and tea, and indulging in delightful traditional sweets at Merkez Şekercisi , which has been serving Turkish delight and rose-flavored gum drops since 1879. Those seeking distinctive treasures can engage in the thrill of antique shopping by participating in a local auction at shops like Mekan Antik , where gems from the city’s rich history may be uncovered.Before the sun sets, head to Saint Stephen’s Orthodox Church, also known as the Bulgarian Iron Church, since it was made entirely of prefabricated cast iron. This historic site, dating to the 19th century, is a testament to the cultural diversity that has shaped İstanbul over the years. Go on a picturesque sunset stroll along the Golden Horn before arriving at Mürver for dinner. Here, local ingredients like smoked beef rib, fresh fish, and obruk cheese are cooked over a searing open flame for maximum flavor.