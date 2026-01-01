View From Afar S2, E6: IPW 2026 | Visit Florida Keys’ Kara Franker on Balancing Record Numbers and Real Limits

Welcome to a special IPW 2026 series of View From Afar. In this episode, recorded live from the conference floor, Visit Florida Keys and Key West president and CEO Kara Franker sits down with Afar editorial director Billie Cohen to talk about leading a record-breaking destination on a fragile string of islands—and why “better tourism” matters more than “more tourism.”

Kara joined Visit Florida Keys in 2024 after leading Visit Estes Park in Colorado, and she came in at a pivotal moment. Key West International Airport saw more arrivals in 2025 than ever before, and 2026 is tracking strong. But the Keys are 120 miles of islands with one road in and one road out, a reef that protects them from hurricanes, and a deeply local culture that doesn’t always love being shared. Kara’s challenge: how to keep welcoming the world without loving the place to death.

Transcript

Billie: I’m Billie Cohen, an Afar editorial director. Welcome to View From Afar, a podcast that spotlights the people and ideas shaping the future of travel. And in this special series, I’m coming to you live from the floor of IPW, the annual travel conference organized by the U.S. Travel Association, to share the best of America with the rest of the world. It’s a big moment in US travel. Our country is preparing to cohost the FIFA World Cup and celebrate its 250th anniversary. All this is happening even as international arrivals are down and global events are affecting travel across the world. But the reasons we all travel haven’t changed. In fact, they’ve become more important. Joy and connection. So we’re talking to industry leaders about how their destinations are adapting in a tough world, and how they’re finding ways to give visitors experiences that make them smile and make them feel welcome.

My guest today is Kara Franker, president and CEO of Visit Florida Keys and Key West. She came to the role about a year and a half ago with a combination of legal, marketing and journalism skills that have made her a successful leader of DMOs (Destination Marketing Organization). First at Visit Estes Park in Colorado and now in the Florida Keys, where tourism is breaking its own records. The number of people who arrived at Key West International Airport in 2025 was higher than it’s ever been, and 2026 is looking good, too. But the keys have a very specific challenge. They are a small string of islands with a lot of visitors and a beloved story. So today we’re talking to Kara about how to balance that and what her fresh eyes brought to the destination. Kara, thank you so much for being here.

Kara: Thank you for having me. It’s exciting to be here.

Billie: It’s been an exciting couple of days so far. And I’m going to start with a very tough question for you. Stone crabs or key lime pie? Which team are you on?

Kara: Oh my gosh, stone crabs.

Billie: Why? That was very quick. No thought necessary.

Kara: Stone crabs are special. Their regenerative. Regenerative. If I can say the word right.

Billie: You can take one claw and they still live. They don’t.

Kara: They? Exactly. So I love that about that kind of food. And they’re delicious. And then, I mean, I love key lime pie, but I’m always going to pick chocolate. So stone crab with a chocolate dessert.

Billie: Yeah. It’s a good combination. All right. So to the work stuff. So you’ve been in the role for almost two years now. Yep. What’s something that you’ve changed strategically or operationally that wouldn’t be obvious to someone on the outside, but that has made a difference.

Kara: Oh, what haven’t I changed? When I came in 2024, there were 12 people on staff for a massive Florida budget for a massive tourism destination, and we had to rebuild from the ground up. I have 30 staff now. Wow. We got all new agencies on board, and we’ve completely redeveloped how we’re talking to people about experiencing the keys. We’ve changed everything.

Billie: What made you come in and want to change everything?

Kara: I didn’t necessarily want to do that, But there was quite the history. So as I was coming in, they had some audits that were an issue and some indictments. And so we had no choice but to look at the way that we were doing business and to follow proper procedures and compliance. And so as we did that, we realized that we were very dependent on agencies and we needed in-house talent. I’ve recruited people from all over the country, and some are from the tourism industry, some are not.

Billie: Oh that’s interesting. What made you choose some people that weren’t in the tourism industry?

Kara: Well, you know, most of the people that I found that were not in the tourism industry were actually hidden gems because they already lived in the keys.

Billie: Oh, great.

Kara: And then all of a sudden, you know, my so my VP of Partnerships and technology, she did 25, 30 years for Cisco technology. Like nobody in the tourism industry has access to that kind of a brain. Her name is Jane Quinn. She’s phenomenal. She rebuilt our entire website.

Billie: Wow. That’s great. Really thinking outside the box to get the people that you need.

Kara: Absolutely. Yeah.

Billie: So the keys are seeing a record number of travelers, right? I, I saw a stat that there are more arrivals to Key West International Airport in 2025 than ever before. What kind of traveler are you looking to attract? Who is your primary focus?

Kara: Well, I think it’s changed a little bit in our approach. So we used to do a lot of broadcast TV marketing. And so as you know, that’s kind of spray and play to everybody. And now we’re very targeted and we’re looking for folks who want to experience the destination and the way we want them to do. We want them to spend their money and empty their pockets when they come in and support our businesses. Absolutely. But we also want them to think about the reef, think about the key deer, how are they approaching our resources and how do they leave it when they leave? And how do they interact with our locals?

Billie: Yeah. And so that taps into something. I was thinking about this conversation in the industry between better tourism versus more tourism. Yes. Right. So what does that look like in the keys? Can you give me a concrete example of where you’ve prioritized better over more.

Kara: Yeah, absolutely. It’s really important to us to make sure that we protect our reef system. I mean, the reef. So let me give you an example of Hurricane Irma. There would have been 30-foot waves that crashed into Key West. On the Casa Marina side was a beautiful hotel. If it wasn’t for that reef. Instead, they were a few feet high. So it protects the islands. But when you experience it underwater and you see all of the sea life that’s there, and then we have people that come and maybe don’t treat it the right way. And so our messaging that we’re telling travelers is when you come and you want to go diving, or you want to go fishing, or you want to experience our amazing hotels, our restaurants or bars, like don’t come here and trash the place. Like come here and experience it in a way that is respectful.

So we’ve completely changed the message that we’re telling folks when they come. It’s about being responsible. So we’re not just looking at the traveler that’s going to come and spend a lot of money, although that is requirement number one. And we have the highest ADR in the country. Key West is very expensive place to visit. And so we’re looking for a very particular traveler, one that can afford it, who wants to have a good time, who wants to experience everything the keys has to offer, because we have a lot of history and heritage as well, and culture, but then also somebody that treats our environment the way we want them to treat it.

Billie: Is that working? Is that plan working?

Kara: You know, some days it feels like it does and some days it feels like it doesn’t. And so I feel like the job’s never done. There’s more that we can do. So yes and no.

Billie: Yeah. And it’s probably something that takes a long time.

Kara: I think so, especially when you’re where you’re pivoting as fast as we have. It’s only it’s been less than two years.

Billie: Yeah. So what’s one initiative or investment in the keys that is generally outperforming your expectations. And why do you think that that is working?

Kara: So we look for ways to invest in the community as much as we can under the law. I’m an attorney as well, so I’m looking for ways under the law that we can use tourism, development, taxes, TDOT to benefit the community. And so yes, we put a lot into marketing. We put a lot into messaging, but we’ve set up specifically a program for this next year to go above and beyond in capital projects. So when you’re saying investments, I’m talking about actual projects.

So like Mallory Square is the gathering place in Key West for sunset. And it has been for decades, right? But it’s also it needs some serious TLC. So looking for ways to invest that money back in. That’s what we’re doing in Key West. Another thing we’re doing in the lower keys. So think of like kind of the more the rural part of the keys, it’s the place where the key deer live. They swim from island to island like they’re the size of dogs or the cutest things I’ve ever seen, but you’re not supposed to interact with them. You don’t see them from afar, of course, and especially attracts divers in this area. So we’re putting forward a project where we’re going to build an artificial reef off the shore, where divers can practice their first before they go to the reef. So that as they’re learning the experience, it’s not accidentally messing up the sea life.

Billie: That’s brilliant.

Kara: And we’re working with Monroe County. They have phenomenal people on staff, the scientists who know how to do this, or like John Pennekamp , is a national treasure, but it’s a state park in the state of Florida, and it’s the gateway to the keys in Key Largo. So the state is investing $50 million into transforming this park into just a beacon in the Florida parks system. And so we’re putting in another $2 million to help do that. And then it’s a message for our community of we’re using visitor dollars to invest in these assets that are in your community. Because as you can imagine, the keys being islands and one road in and one road out, that’s a hard thing for residents sometimes if they’re trying to get to the grocery store and the, you know, it’s Memorial Day weekend or whatever it is. So it’s, I think telling them about how we’re using money from tourists in a way that benefits them.

Billie: Yeah. You’ve touched on something that I also wanted to talk about the keys. As you said, they’re they’re physically finite. You know, they’re environmentally delicate. Yes. And they have this deep seated local character. Right. Right. That makes them who they are. So where are you feeling the most tension right now between visitors and residents? And how are you navigating that?

Kara: I think it’s tension in so much with transportation in particular, like we just mentioned, because it is one road in and one road out, and the drive through the 120-mile island chain is an experience in itself. I mean, so some people fly into Key West, and you mentioned the stat about our airport traffic, which is incredible. And they’ve done incredible renovations to that airport. It used to be it used to feel like you’re kind of maybe flying into the Caribbean. And now that experience is it’s incredible. But other people want to fly into Fort Lauderdale or Miami and take the drive down and have that experience. And then our drive market in the state of Florida is massive. I mean, the state of Florida, they’re one of our top customers.

Billie: Really?

Kara: Yes. And so whenever there’s a holiday weekend or just everybody wants to get away at once, that road becomes a little clogged. And it’s hard for residents to appreciate what tourists do for them when they can’t get to the grocery store or whatever it is. So we are constantly trying to figure out how can we talk to them about the benefits in a way that’s not just like, you know, everyone has their numbers, their economic benefit numbers, but how can we tell stories to them so that they get excited again about inviting people into their community? Because it’s also, you know, it’s an expensive place to live.

Billie: And you can’t build a new road, right? So this is what it is.

Kara: Although I’ve heard something and I don’t know the right term for it, I’m calling them hovercrafts. I’m heard. This is I was thinking jetpacks.

Billie: Why are there no jetpacks?

Kara: Yeah. No, there really is going to be some sort of like, I think the state of Florida is investing in this of a hovercraft, like a taxi and air taxi that goes like short distances.

Billie: Okay, that would be amazing. All right, you heard it here first. Hovercrafts. The tagline for Visit Florida Keys is come as you are. Yes. Which feels like a bold message in our country right now, and particularly in Florida. What does that mean to you and how do you make that feel real to to visitors?

Kara: So Come As You Are has been the tagline for decades. And I think it’s really woven into the brand and the messaging of the Florida Keys. It’s like everyone’s welcome. And then the keys are different from the state of Florida. You know, it’s its own vibe. It’s its own culture. I mean, that’s why they call it the Conch Republic because they tried to secede from the country back in the ’80s, and it was more kind of ceremonial. But it’s kind of this whole rebellious spirit, too. And that is alive and well in the Florida Keys, especially in Key West.

Billie: Yeah. Yes. Definitely in Key West. So which makes me want to ask you about a specific challenge that’s happened recently. So it was recently announced that Monroe County is going to stop using tourism tax dollars to fund LGBTQ events, including Pride in 2027, due to a state law that is restricting DEI-related spending. And Key West has long been known as a very welcoming destination for LGBTQ travelers. And that’s a big part of the tourism landscape there. So what happens now?

Kara: Yes, this is a challenging situation. There’s no other way to describe it. Um, the fact that we’ve been the destination that’s always been aligned with the LGBT community, especially Key West, you know, before it was what it was, it was the LGBT community that invested in the businesses that really became made Key West an economic driver. And so it’s really ingrained in the history, and this is, I think, challenging for everyone to figure out how to navigate. But at the same time, we’re required to follow the law. And so we as an organization invest millions of dollars in event sponsorships. And so like, I’ll give you like Fantasy Fest as an example, if it wasn’t for Fantasy Fest in October, October would be dead. It’s still hurricane season. It is, you know, breezy season, as we like to say. And it’s not the high season of like January. February in Fantasy Fest brings all of these people in.

Billie: And describe for listeners what it is. Okay.

Kara: So Fantasy Fest is like, it’s almost like the keys version of Mardi Gras and it’s free and there’s body paint and there’s floats and there’s roosters running through the streets and there’s music and culture And, and it’s a really fun experience. And so events like that are still. Going to happen and still get funding. And in fact, they did. So we just had our funding. Annual funding review done by a committee last week. And unfortunately there’s some events. The way that they’re written out that this law is going to affect. We’re following the lead of the county of Monroe County, and they’re making the decisions as they analyze through. And we just have to do what we can to support the community. But we want as many events as possible, and we want as many people to enjoy them as possible.

Billie: Do you have a sense of how something like pride will be funded after this?

Kara: I think people are fired up to support it. And so even though they have been dependent on tourism development taxes in the past, I think you’ll even see a renewed excitement from folks to want to make sure that the event happens. And they do have funding for the pride that’s going to happen in a few weeks, right?

Billie: Right. It is still happening in 2026.

Kara: Yes. And then they’re going to do it for 2027. And so they’ll just have to find a different avenue. And, and folks are excited to line up and make sure it still happens. And so that’s really neat to see the community come together.

Billie: I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s even bigger in 2027, maybe more people coming to show their support. Right.

Kara: Exactly.

Billie: Yeah. But that’s got to be tough to, to navigate as a leader of a tourism organization. When you came in, that was such a big part of the identity. And now how do you pivot from that? How do you keep the the feeling of like the culture and the vibe and the, the independence of, of the keys feeling like what it was when you’re faced with having to curtail it due to, you know, sort of the temper of the times.

Kara: It’s so hard because I feel like no matter what I say, someone’s going to be upset. And at the same time, I have a requirement that we have to follow the law. And, and so, and this law in particular, I mean, there’s pretty strict circumstances around it. I mean, somebody could remove an elected official from office. Somebody could sue an elected official. There’s pretty serious circumstances. And then, of course, I hear from my friends in the community and they’re like, yeah, at the same time. But this is like who we are. This is what we believe in. And so you hear both sides and all sides of it. And all I can do is be the cheerleader, you know, and continue to make sure that we put out the message that we are welcoming destination. And I feel the same way about Canadians, you know. You know, we want our Canadian snowbirds to keep coming back. And at the moment, you know, that population is not coming as strongly as they had to Florida. It’s coming back. It’s starting to come back. And so we need to keep telling them why the palm trees are still swaying, the music still playing.

Billie: The sun is still setting.

Kara: Yes, we want you here. And that’s how we feel about everyone who knows and loves the keys. We want them to feel welcome.

Billie: How has the the visitor demographic been changing in this past year? I mean, everyone is dealing with Canadian tourism, being down, etc. but you said a lot of your market is the drive market and Florida gets a lot of domestic travel as well. So how are you faring?

Kara: We are doing really well. I mean, I think I compare it a little bit to Covid. So when there’s chaos internationally, and if folks are not sure if they’re going to take that trip to Spain or the Caribbean or wherever, then what do they do? They stay close to home. Right, right. And so Covid was a time period where the keys did phenomenally well in set records. And so right now, folks are coming to the keys, um, whether they’re driving and flying and our outlook looks really good as well. And so that’s kind of the silver lining. And I hate saying that because we’re here at IPW with all of our friends. And you know, you want everyone to do as well as you are. But the keys are are looking good. You know, our our market is mostly domestic. And so even though there is a slight drop in international, we’re seeing more folks from Brazil, more folks from Mexico. And so it’s just interesting to see how it all plays out.

Billie: Despite anything that’s ever going on in the world. Our M.O. at Afar is that we see travel as a way to bring people together and experience joy. So if you can give me an example of one or two things that are going on in the keys right now that create experiences that feel genuinely joyful and welcoming and that a traveler could experience when they’re there.

Kara: Oh, there’s so many. It’s like, how do you start? So for me, I think it’s like through the eyes of my daughter. So being a kid in the keys is pretty spectacular. But what really gets her excited? And so I think this is what families would get excited about too, is any interactions, any safe interactions with like very key specific wildlife. Mhm. So like, you can be in John Pennekamp Park and be paddle boarding and see crocodile. And for some people, that’s like absolutely terrifying.

Billie: You guys can’t see this. But Kara’s face just lit up when she said, crocodile. I don’t know why, because I’m terrified.

Kara: Did you know the keys are the only place in the world where there’s crocodiles and alligators in the same place?

Billie: I did know that! That is so cool.

Kara: So for lionfish, I mean, they will destroy things around them. But we found a way to then create delicacies in the Florida Keys. And there are certain chefs that specialize in lionfish preparation.

Billie: Oh, wow.

Kara: And and then it’s like a whole new food for folks to try.

Billie: That’s so interesting.

Kara: So your first question should be stone crab, key lime, or lionfish.

Billie: And it actually sounds like a three course meal.

Kara: Yeah. Maybe you don’t have to choose.

Billie: If someone hasn’t been to the keys in a few years, what would genuinely surprise them right now?

Kara: Oh my goodness, what would surprise them? You know what people think about the keys that they’re surprised when they come. It’s not like a beach destination. I mean these are islands surrounded by the most gorgeous water you can imagine. It’s clear water. It looks like the Caribbean. And people think that it’s some big, massive beach like the rest of Florida has the beaches. Oh, this is fishing, this is diving. This is paddle boarding and kayaking and swimming and experiencing the water in that way. There are some beaches, but it’s not known for that. And so people get confused when they come. They’re like, oh, I thought I was going to this big beach.

Billie: Right. Right. Miami Beach.

Kara: Right. Yeah. But they’re islands.

Billie: Yeah. What is something that locals love that tourists haven’t caught on to yet? And yeah, I’m asking you to ruin something that’s. Oh, no.

Kara: This is probably something I’ll get in trouble for, too. You’ve just pulled out all of the hard ones today, so conch shells. Obviously everyone knows what a conch shell is, but conch is sacred to locals in the Florida Keys. So if you are born and raised in Key West, you are a conch and no one else can be a true conch. Okay, but if you move to the keys and you were there for 7 years, you can be a freshwater conch. So people aspire to become a freshwater conch, and then no one else can touch these statuses at all.

Billie: What does it come with? Do you get like free drinks or free?

Kara: You should. I mean, there’s probably some secret society where if you show your conch card, we should have a campaign for that.

Billie: You absolutely should. That’s the way that you’re going to get the local community on your side. They’re going to get cool cards and access to things. Yeah, maybe.

Kara: They’re going to try to fake their conch status. And then we’ll have conch card con artists and say that one three times fast.

Billie: That’ll be a whole a whole underground underground business.

Kara: That’s the spirit of rebellion coming out again.

Billie: Oh my gosh. Kara, thank you so much. This has been a really fun conversation. Appreciate it. It’s been great to have you here.

Kara: So much fun. Thanks for having me.

Billie: Thanks for joining us for this episode of View From Afar. In the show notes, you’ll find links to everything we discussed today, as well as Visit Florida Keys website and social media handles and our recent coverage of the keys. And be sure to follow along this week to hear more interviews with industry experts. You can find more and be sure to follow us on Instagram and TikTok. We’re @AfarMedia. If you enjoyed today’s exploration, I hope you’ll come back for more great interviews. Subscribing always makes that easy, and be sure to rate and review the show on your favorite podcast platform. It helps other travelers find it.

This has been View From Afar, a production of Afar Media. The podcast is produced by Aislyn Greene and Nikki Galteland, with assistance from Michelle Baran and me, Billie Cohen. Music composition from Epidemic Sound. This podcast is part of the Airwave Media Podcast Network. Visit AirwaveMedia.com to listen and subscribe to its other fine shows like Culture Kids and The Explorers podcast.