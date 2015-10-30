These 4 Trends Are Good News for Family Travel

Our executive editor Jeremy Saum attended the Family Travel Association Summit at the end of September. He learned about the newest in—you guessed it!—family travel. Here are the top four trends he spotted there.

1. Great news: More families are trying out multigenerational travel.

Cruise lines, travel agents, and tour operators are all seeing more bookings for family groups that may include grandparents, parents, aunts, uncles, kids, and cousins. These big groups bring new challenges, especially when it comes to prices and lodging. Grandma and grandpa often have more to spend than mom and dad, or aunt Susan might have more than uncle Mark.

I sat on a panel with Bonnie Levengood, senior vice president of marketing at MSC Cruises, and she said that her company is making it easier for groups to pick different cabin types on ships—usually it’s the grandparents who are willing to spring for a little more luxury—and then offering an on-ship app that allows families to message each other so they can coordinate meals and activities.

2. Families want to stay in the same space when they travel, too.

Multigen groups are wanting lodging that’s not just a bunch of separate hotel rooms. Some hotels, resorts in particular, are creating compound-like lodgings—shared space that’s separate from the rest of the guests, where each part of the family can still feel like it has its own space and take advantage of the hotel’s services.