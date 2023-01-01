Explore This Midwestern Cultural Cornerstone’s Heart and Soul on an Urban Adventure

Sponsored By Visit KC

Kansas City is currently having a moment, and its creative pulse is palpable. From its origins as a bustling river trading post in 1838 to its current status as a modern and inclusive community full of cultural richness, KC’s dynamic spirit promises perspective-shifting experiences to anyone who visits.

An endlessly creative community lies at the very heart of Kansas City. It’s evident from the moment you arrive.

Lively and diverse, Kansas City boasts intercultural exchange that caters to a wide array of traveler interests. Explore art and culture at renowned museums and galleries and get outdoors to discover even more inspiration thanks to street art and sculpture parks. And don’t forget to savor the local cuisine—Kansas City barbecue is legendary of course, and its flourishing restaurant scene, offering everything from Taiwanese street food to wood-fired Mediterranean, might surprise you.

Wherever you go, you’ll experience the welcoming Midwestern culture and engaging personalities that make this destination stand out. Kansas City is calling and invites you with open arms.