Explore This Midwestern Cultural Cornerstone’s Heart and Soul on an Urban Adventure

Sponsored By Visit KC

Kansas City is currently having a moment, and its creative pulse is palpable. From its origins as a bustling river trading post in 1838 to its current status as a modern and inclusive community full of cultural richness, KC’s dynamic spirit promises perspective-shifting experiences to anyone who visits.

An endlessly creative community lies at the very heart of Kansas City. It’s evident from the moment you arrive.

Lively and diverse, Kansas City boasts intercultural exchange that caters to a wide array of traveler interests. Explore art and culture at renowned museums and galleries and get outdoors to discover even more inspiration thanks to street art and sculpture parks. And don’t forget to savor the local cuisine—Kansas City barbecue is legendary of course, and its flourishing restaurant scene, offering everything from Taiwanese street food to wood-fired Mediterranean, might surprise you.

Wherever you go, you’ll experience the welcoming Midwestern culture and engaging personalities that make this destination stand out. Kansas City is calling and invites you with open arms.

Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts
Art + Culture
Explore Kansas City’s Best—and Most Soothing—Arts and Culture
Admire street art, art collections, and a sculpture park, and then explore the city’s creative culinary scene, for an inspiring trip filled with cultural experiences that are scientifically proven to relax you.
The Antler Room
Art + Culture
The Insider’s Guide to Eating in Kansas City—and Supporting Its Communities Too
From Taiwanese street food to wood-fired Mediterranean and legendary barbecue, this all-American city just might surprise you, thanks to these tips from Max Kaniger, the founder of a local non-profit addressing food insecurity.
Kansas City’s Union Station
Art + Culture
8 Must-See Places in Kansas City and the Innovative Women Behind Them
In every corner of this vibrant Midwestern community in Missouri, from its celebrated jazz scene to a Vietnamese cafe, visionary women are transforming Kansas City.
9 Unmistakable Ways Kansas City Culture Defines the New Midwest
Cities We Love
Kansas City’s renowned music scene, independent restaurants, and innovative urban planning make it the vibrant “Heart of America” and an exhilarating travel destination.
8 Kansas City Neighborhoods for Exploring the “City of Fountains” Like a Local
Cities We Love
For travelers in search of a vibrant destination with culture, diversity, and personality, Kansas City hits all the marks. This bustling metropolitan city boasts storied history—as seen in its legendary jazz and blues clubs, museums, and sports arenas—plus a thriving restaurant scene, wide-open green spaces, and fun for all ages.