Celebrating Oktoberfest During the Refugee Crisis

For over two hundred years, Oktoberfest has been one of the largest public festivals in the world, synonymous with jolly, drunken merriment. The holiday conjures images of beers frothing over steins and bellies spilling over lederhosen. Six million people consume 7.5 million liters of beer, and after days of debauchery amidst grown adults dressed as Hansel and Gretel, it begins to look like a trippy version of a Grimm fairytale. It’s a tradition of unapologetic silliness.

On Saturday, the jolliest festival on earth commenced during one of the most somber events in recent history. Europe is experiencing the largest influx of refugees it has seen in decades, and Germany has opened its doors to more refugees than any other EU nation, giving rise to many questions for travelers: Will festival goers be a burden to an already exhausted infrastructure? Will there be unforeseen challenges in traveling around the city? Is it even an appropriate time to celebrate?

“The city will do everything possible to make sure that both a human and respectful care for the refugees and a festive Oktoberfest can take place at the same time,” Rupert Geiger of Germany’s National Tourism Board assured me. The celebrating commenced without a hitch on Saturday, and will continue until October 4th.

Germany received international praise when they became the first EU country to suspend a 1990 protocol which forced refugees to seek asylum in the first European country in which they set foot. When Berlin announced that they expected 800,000 people to enter their country this year, it catalyzed a new crop of initiatives to aid the transition. Humboldt Universitat is inviting refugees to attend classes for free as guest students. The website Refugees Welcome helps refugees find housing by pairing them with German roommates. Star soccer team Bayern Munich donated $1.1 million to fund supplies.

Germany’s openness is something to celebrate, and people have been traveling from all over the world this week to do just that. However, last week, the country announced that it was temporarily closing their border with Austria, most likely for the duration of Oktoberfest. While Germany is still receiving refugees via other border crossings, the shared Austrian border is the closest access point to Bavaria. During the temporary close, Munich will only receive a few hundred refugees daily, though they have welcomed over 60,000 this month.

Geiger insisted that since September 12th—when Munich welcomed 13,000 refugees in one day—city officials have become well equipped to ensure an organized and peaceful welcome for people, whether it’s to visit for the holiday or to make Germany their new home. “Officials have also managed to set up additional welcome areas along the German border besides Munich (e.g. near Passau and Bamberg) to keep both the care of refugees and flow of tourists organized,” he confirmed.