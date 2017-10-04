Announcing New Photography Expeditions in Partnership with Nikon

We’ve teamed up with Nikon to launch World in Focus, a series of expeditions that enables you to experience the world’s most scenic destinations while honing your photography skills.

With each trip, you can expect local guides to provide an insider’s perspective of the destination; photography workshops and on-location mentoring from leading talents; access to the latest Nikon camera equipment; and the opportunity to have your photography featured by AFAR.

Here’s a closer look at where we’re headed in early 2018—and the photo-ops and unforgettable memories that await.

Photographers Joey Terrill, an official Nikon Ambassador, and Charissa Fay lead this epic trip from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City, with a cruise on spectacular Halong Bay and visits to the lush mountain region of Sapa and the sacred temples of Hoi An to the south. Highlights also include a street food tour and scenic overnight train ride. Register Now >

Set out on a Moroccan adventure—encompassing the snow-capped Atlas Mountains, the endless sands of the Sahara, and the bustling cities of Casablanca, Fes, and Marrakech—alongside photographers David Tejada and Rachel Rudwall. Photo-ops include the “blue city” of Chefchaoun and sleeping in a Bedouin camp under the brilliant desert stars. Register Now >