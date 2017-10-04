Announcing New Photography Expeditions in Partnership with Nikon

Oct 4, 2017
Travel deeper and photograph better when you join one of our immersive small group trips, departing January through March 2018.
We’ve teamed up with Nikon to launch World in Focus, a series of expeditions that enables you to experience the world’s most scenic destinations while honing your photography skills.
With each trip, you can expect local guides to provide an insider’s perspective of the destination; photography workshops and on-location mentoring from leading talents; access to the latest Nikon camera equipment; and the opportunity to have your photography featured by AFAR.
Here’s a closer look at where we’re headed in early 2018—and the photo-ops and unforgettable memories that await.
Photographers Joey Terrill, an official Nikon Ambassador, and Charissa Fay lead this epic trip from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City, with a cruise on spectacular Halong Bay and visits to the lush mountain region of Sapa and the sacred temples of Hoi An to the south. Highlights also include a street food tour and scenic overnight train ride. Register Now >
Set out on a Moroccan adventure—encompassing the snow-capped Atlas Mountains, the endless sands of the Sahara, and the bustling cities of Casablanca, Fes, and Marrakech—alongside photographers David Tejada and Rachel Rudwall. Photo-ops include the “blue city” of Chefchaoun and sleeping in a Bedouin camp under the brilliant desert stars. Register Now >
With artistic treasures and picturesque small towns, Italy is certainly easy on the eyes. Join photographers Layne Kennedy and B.A. Van Sise on a photo tour of Italy’s dynamic, less-visited south, from Naples to Bari. Highlights include the pastel-hued hilltop town of Castelmezzano, the distinctive trulli homes of the Puglia region, and fresh seafood and limoncello. Register Now >
Experience the rugged natural beauty of the American West with photographers Deborah Sandidge and Flash Parker. You’ll capture sunrises and sunsets and stargaze among ancient rock formations; stops include Zion National Park, Bryce Canyon, and the famous light-filtering slots of Antelope Canyon. Register Now >
Peru, once the epicenter of the Inca Empire, inspires with both natural and manmade wonders, from the Amazon to the majestic ruins of Machu Picchu. You’ll capture both sides of the country with photographers Reed Hoffmann and Lucy Laucht. Highlights include sampling Lima’s food scene and historic sites; visiting with locals in the Sacred Valley; and up-close wildlife encounters. Register Now >
