Alexander Chee, the Dreamer Bringing Creativity Back to the Rails

Photo by Carlos Chavarría

In March of this year, the writer Alexander Chee had an intriguing thought during an interview: What if Amtrak hosted writers-in-residence aboard trains? A Twitter storm gathered and Amtrak responded. It’s now accepting 24 writers , and for the first time in a long time, we’ve been reminded of how wildly romantic travel by rail used to be—and could be again. Chee explains.

“Why trains?” was the question I was asked often after Amtrak created the writer’s residency. And I’ve given some answers—the feeling of anonymity, the slipperiness of being in-between places, the room to walk to the next car for a coffee or a beer—but there’s more to it.

In the fall of 1990, I took a nine-day trip, first by rail from Berlin down to Rotterdam, where

I got on the ferry to Hull, then boarding a train for London, and then Edinburgh. I was reading a copy of James Baldwin’s The Fire Next Time that I purchased in a Berlin flea market, and on that first leg, I was obsessed with a young Dutch woman who sat across

from me, knitting, with a black cat in a wicker traveling case by her feet. I remember being envious of her casual confidence as she withdrew a perfect lunch from a picnic basket—a loaf of bread, some beautiful cheese—while I unwrapped my trolley-bought sandwich. She then returned to knitting a beautiful sweater, like the one she wore, stopping again to give the cat water and food. She seemed like the witch of good living.