A 4-Day Park City Itinerary for Art Lovers

While justly famed as a world-class ski destination, Park City, Utah, offers far more than fresh, fluffy powder. This four-day getaway reveals an authentic side of mountain life, taking visitors on a journey into the creative heart and heritage of this vibrant community, long celebrated for its annual Sundance Film Festival. You’ll explore the region’s historic Main Street, robust arts scene, Olympic legacy, and mining history, all while savoring its acclaimed food scene. Throughout your time here, join in on the community-wide practice of Mountainkind™ values by shopping local, respecting wildlife, embracing sustainable travel (try a car-free trip!), and, most of all, practicing kindness in every interaction. Outdoor winter sports enthusiasts can add on a few days of skiing, snowshoeing, or snowboarding to round out a perfect seasonal getaway.