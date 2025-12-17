JOURNEYS

A 4-Day Park City Itinerary for Art Lovers

From Sundance to street murals, experience the city’s artistic flair.
A family walking across a pedestrian bridge in Park City, Utah.

Main Street in Park City, Utah

Courtesy of Visit Park City

While justly famed as a world-class ski destination, Park City, Utah, offers far more than fresh, fluffy powder. This four-day getaway reveals an authentic side of mountain life, taking visitors on a journey into the creative heart and heritage of this vibrant community, long celebrated for its annual Sundance Film Festival. You’ll explore the region’s historic Main Street, robust arts scene, Olympic legacy, and mining history, all while savoring its acclaimed food scene. Throughout your time here, join in on the community-wide practice of Mountainkind™ values by shopping local, respecting wildlife, embracing sustainable travel (try a car-free trip!), and, most of all, practicing kindness in every interaction. Outdoor winter sports enthusiasts can add on a few days of skiing, snowshoeing, or snowboarding to round out a perfect seasonal getaway.

Interior view of the Alf Engen Ski Museum.

Trip Highlight:

Utah Olympic Park

Immerse yourself in the thrill and history of the Winter Olympic Games here. Watch elite athletes train, experience a high-speed bobsled ride, and browse interactive exhibits celebrating skiing and the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympic Games. With incredible mountain views and hands-on adventure, you're in for a perfect blend of adrenaline, culture, and breathtaking scenery at Utah Olympic Park.
Trip Designer:

Visit Park City

Crisp mountain air calls to you. You seek fresh powder on winter mornings and long hikes on summer afternoons. You're passionate about preserving nature's beauty and bringing your energy to communities that feel the same way you do. In other words, you're the Mountainkind. And with miles of groomed trails for Nordic skiing, fat biking, and snowshoeing, two renowned ski resorts, and an Olympic legacy in one vibrant place, Park City, Utah, is for you.
View of Park City and mountains in the wintertime.

Park City, Utah

Courtesy of Visit Park City

Day 1:Explore Main Street and the Park City Museum

Your trip to Park City begins with a luxurious stay at the Washington School House Hotel, a boutique property built in 1889. After settling into one of the hotel’s 12 spectacular rooms, head out for a stroll down historic Main Street. This vibrant thoroughfare is the perfect introduction to the town, filled with unique shops, art galleries, and the charming architecture of the former mining town. As you wander, soak in the blend of mountain-town charm and upscale sophistication.

Next, discover the rich local history at the Park City Museum, conveniently located on Main Street. Housed in part in the original 1885 City Hall, the museum’s interactive exhibits detail Park City’s past, from its silver-mining roots to its evolution into a renowned winter destination. Check out the permanent collection, which includes a two-story cross-section of a historic mine and the original territorial jail, offering a tangible glimpse into the lives of the town’s early residents. A trip here will leave you with a newfound appreciation for the resilience of this mountain community.

Conclude your first day with a dinner at the legendary No Name Saloon, celebrating a quarter century in business this year. Known for its rustic decor and eclectic vibe, this local favorite offers a peek into the town’s more spirited side. Grab a seat at one of its three bars or head up to the heated rooftop patio to take in the views as you enjoy one of its famous buffalo burgers, a perfect way to wrap up your first evening in Park City.
View of the Egyptian Theater exterior on a snowy day.

The Egyptian Theatre in Park City, Utah

Courtesy of Visit Park City

Day 2:See a Live Show at the Egyptian Theatre

Start your second day attending a screening at the Sundance Film Festival, if you’re here while the festival is on, from January 22 to February 1, 2026. (Check the festival’s official schedule in advance to secure tickets for a film premiering in Park City.) If you’re not here during Sundance, the single-screen art-house cinema Park City Film, located on the third floor of the Park City Library, screens independent films year-round. In the evening, head to the Egyptian Theatre on Main Street to catch a concert or play. This historic venue offers a distinctive artistic experience, showcasing a range of performances in an intimate setting. (Sheena Easton, the Ocean Blue, and Fitz and the Tantrums all have gigs here this winter, and the Tony award-winning musical Cabaret is back for a string of dates from February 18 to 22, 2026.)

For dinner, make reservations at Firewood on Main, a restaurant serving New American heirloom cuisine crafted from local purveyors such as Ballard Farms and Bear Lake Beef, all cooked over an open flame using chef-selected wood like cedar, cherry, and maple to enhance flavors. After dinner, take some time to bask in the festive atmosphere of Main Street at night. The historic district is known for its vibrant energy, with shops and galleries open for browsing and the evening light creating a memorable ambiance.

Depending on the timing of your trip, check out the Park City Mountain (December 24) or Deer Valley Resort Torchlight parades (December 30). These festive events feature ski and snowboard instructors parading down the slopes in a dazzling display of lights.
Interior view of the Alf Engen Ski Museum.

The Alf Engen Ski Museum

Courtesy of Visit Park City

Day 3:Visit the Alf Engen Ski Museum and the Utah Olympic Park

Step into Park City’s alpine history at the Alf Engen Ski Museum, located within the Utah Olympic Park complex. This engaging museum celebrates the region’s deep connection to winter sports and the pioneering athletes who helped shape skiing in the American West. Through interactive exhibits, vintage equipment, and stunning photographs, you’ll gain insight into the evolution of ski culture—from the early days of wooden skis to the high-tech gear used by Olympians today. It’s a fascinating stop that highlights both the artistry and athleticism of mountain life.

Next, head to the surrounding Utah Olympic Park, a living monument to the 2002 Winter Olympic Games—and home to the 2034 Winter Olympic Games. Take a guided tour at this hub of year-round adventure to see world-class facilities like the ski jumps and bobsled track, where athletes still train and compete. Watching them in action brings the Olympic legacy to life, offering a front-row seat to the determination and daring that define this high-altitude playground.

As evening falls, head to the modern restaurant Kita, a Japanese-inspired steakhouse. The menus at this acclaimed spot (with indoor, al fresco, and sushi bar seating) spotlight fresh sushi and Japanese steakhouse classics. For a memorable meal, order the Ssam Platter, a wood-fired grilled steak with the chef’s signature accompaniments, such as shiso leaves, sesame, turmeric horseradish, and miso ssamjang sauce made from Korean fermented soybean paste.
A cooking class in Park City, Utah

A cooking class in Park City, Utah

Courtesy of Visit Park City

Day 4: Take a Cooking Class

Begin your day by embracing Park City’s culinary creativity with a cooking class at Deer Valley Resort’s Creative Academy, where chefs share their passion for mountain-inspired cuisine. Set in a cozy kitchen overlooking snow-covered slopes, the experience combines hands-on instruction with local ingredients and refined techniques. You’ll learn to prepare elegant yet approachable dishes—such as a hearty winter soup or a perfectly seared trout—while discovering how Park City’s commitment to sustainability influences its food culture. The class ends with a shared meal, offering the chance to sample your creations and connect with fellow food enthusiasts.

After lunch, explore the visual arts at the Kimball Art Center, a cornerstone of Park City’s creative community. This modern space features rotating exhibitions that highlight emerging and established artists, often exploring themes of nature, identity, and the Mountain West. Take your time wandering through the galleries, where thought-provoking paintings, sculptures, and multimedia works invite reflection and conversation. The center also emphasizes art education and accessibility, reinforcing Park City’s reputation as a center for cultural exploration as well as outdoor adventure.

Continue your artistic journey with an afternoon of gallery hopping along Main Street, home to more than 20 distinctive galleries where you’ll find fine art, photography, handcrafted jewelry, and glasswork, all within walking distance. Chat with local artists and soak up the lively yet laid-back atmosphere that defines downtown Park City. (If you’re here on the last Friday of any given month, do not miss the monthly Last Friday Gallery Stroll from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., hosted by the Park City Gallery Association.) As the sun sets over the historic mining-era buildings, you’ll find that the day has revealed a different side of the mountains—one shaped by nature’s beauty and the imagination and craftsmanship it inspires.

Celebrate your final night with dinner at Riverhorse on Main, one of Park City’s most acclaimed dining destinations. Housed in a historic building overlooking Main Street, this elegant restaurant serves American cuisine with creative flair—think macadamia-crusted halibut, buffalo short ribs, and beautifully plated vegetarian creations. With live music, fine wine, and impeccable service, Riverhorse on Main makes a fitting finale to your cultural journey. It’s a moment to raise a glass and toast new memories and Park City’s culinary and creative spirit.
