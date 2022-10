Island-Hopping in the Cayman Islands

This morning you’ll head to the second island in your tour of the Cayman Islands, Little Cayman , the smallest in the archipelago and home to only around 200 residents. Your base for the next two nights will be the Southern Cross Club, the oldest resort on the island which first opened in 1958 as a fishing club. Fourteen cottages in vibrant pink, yellow, turquoise and other tropical colors welcome guests to this barefoot chic property. The emphasis remains on fishing, as well as diving, and the resort arranges dives and fishing charters for guests. If you’d rather explore the sites on dry ground, it is easy to get around Little Cayman by bike or scooter.At the eastern tip of the island, you’ll find Point of Sand , one of the island’s most beautiful beaches with shallow waters that are home to loggerhead turtles and has views of neighboring Cayman Brac . It’s a great place to search for seashells and snorkel too, or simply enjoy the quiet of this unique barely inhabited island. You’ll dine tonight at the Southern Cross Club.