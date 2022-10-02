Island-Hopping in the Cayman Islands

Are you the sort of traveler who can’t sit still? Do you always want to see what is around the next bend and what the next town over offers? If you think that a Caribbean vacation is for the more sedentary type of traveler, then the Cayman Islands, and this itinerary, will come as a pleasant surprise. Here’s a trip designed for those of us who want to always be on the move. You’ll spend some time not only on Grand Cayman, home of the islands’ capital and the world-famous Seven Mile Beach, but also the archipelago’s two smaller islands: Cayman Brac and Little Cayman. It even includes a visit to tiny, uninhabited Owen Island, where you can feel like Robinson Crusoe for a day—with the luxury of knowing cold beers and conch fritters are awaiting when you return to civilization.
Itinerary / 7 Days
DAY 1Arrive in Grand Cayman
The Beach House encourages visitors to explore the local culture, a sentiment we agree with. After you have settled in your room, hop on a Linus and pedal to the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands (or you can walk, it’s only about a half-mile away), where you can explore the sculpture gardens and the works by local artists in the permanent collection plus amazing international exhibits you may not expect to see in the Caribbean.
This evening you’ll dine at the one of the restaurants at Camana Bay, a waterfront “town” that is one of the Cayman Islands’ premier shopping and dining destinations. The Brooklyn Pizza + Pasta satisfies locals and visitors alike with its popular and tasty Italian-American dishes.
DAY 2George Town
Stop for lunch at the nearby Paradise Grill, where you can snorkel among the fish before sitting down to a meal of their signature fish sandwich, seasoned island-style.
Spend this afternoon enjoying some time by the pool or beach at your hotel, either lounging with a book or taking advantage of some of the water sports offered there. In the evening you can explore more of the bars and restaurants along Seven Mile Beach.
DAY 3Little Cayman
At the eastern tip of the island, you’ll find Point of Sand, one of the island’s most beautiful beaches with shallow waters that are home to loggerhead turtles and has views of neighboring Cayman Brac. It’s a great place to search for seashells and snorkel too, or simply enjoy the quiet of this unique barely inhabited island. You’ll dine tonight at the Southern Cross Club.
DAY 4Owen Island
Once you are ready to talk to humans again, return to the “mainland” of Little Cayman and make your way to the Hungry Iguana restaurant, with its breezy verandah overlooking the sea. Like everywhere on the island, the atmosphere is casual and you can meet locals and other visitors while enjoying a cold beer.
DAY 5 & 6Cayman Brac
You’ll spend the night at the Cayman Brac Beach Resort, renovated in 2015. The atmosphere is casual and friendly and the rooms are simple. Opt for a second-floor room for better views, or one of the junior suites if it’s in your budget.
If you are a certified diver, you’ll want to spend your stay on Cayman Brac exploring some of the legendary sites, especially its wall dives or the Capt. Keith Tibbetts wreck. If you aren’t certified, there are also some good snorkeling spots. Or you can explore the caves that are another of Cayman Brac’s most famous features.