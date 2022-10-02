Island-Hopping in the Cayman Islands

Are you the sort of traveler who can’t sit still? Do you always want to see what is around the next bend and what the next town over offers? If you think that a Caribbean vacation is for the more sedentary type of traveler, then the Cayman Islands, and this itinerary, will come as a pleasant surprise. Here’s a trip designed for those of us who want to always be on the move. You’ll spend some time not only on Grand Cayman, home of the islands’ capital and the world-famous Seven Mile Beach, but also the archipelago’s two smaller islands: Cayman Brac and Little Cayman. It even includes a visit to tiny, uninhabited Owen Island, where you can feel like Robinson Crusoe for a day—with the luxury of knowing cold beers and conch fritters are awaiting when you return to civilization.