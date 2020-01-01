A First-Timer's Trip to South Africa

After breakfast at your hotel (included with your stay), a private guide will meet you for a tour of some of Johannesburg’s highlights. Start at the Apartheid Museum
, which examines apartheid right up to the first democratic elections held in 1994. The self-guided tour of the museum lasts approximately two hours.
You’ll then continue on to the Constitution Hill
precinct, bordered by the inner-city neighborhoods of Braamfontein and Hillbrow. It is here that South Africa's Constitutional Court opened in March 2004. The new court is on the site of the Johannesburg Fort, built in 1898 and later converted to one of the country's most notorious prisons. The fort closed its doors in 1983. Your visit includes the museum that has been established in the old prison and will bring home the significance of this development and what it means for the future of Johannesburg.
In the afternoon, you’ll continue to the Cradle of Humankind
, a UNESCO World Heritage site some 30 miles northwest of Johannesburg. A new exhibition space includes fossils and models of hominids—the ancestors of homo sapiens—as well as other animals that lived in the area. The site includes the location where the so-called Mrs. Ples skeleton was found; the bones include the most intact skull of any Australopithecus africanus ever found in South Africa. You’ll also visit the nearby Maropeng museum that also recounts the history of the Cradle of Humankind.
After the tour, your guide will drop you at the Hilton Sandton and you will have the rest of your day at leisure.
Alternatively, Ignacio can arrange for an inner-city tour. You’ll visit the Kwa Mai Mai traditional healers market
, the Collectors Treasury
(the largest second-hand bookstore in the Southern Hemisphere), and the Carlton Centre
, the tallest skyscraper in Africa with breathtaking views of Johannesburg. At the end of the tour, you’ll stop at Chancellor House
, which was the home of Mandela & Tambo Attorneys in the 1950s. The building has been restored and refurbished and brings to life the early days of the careers of Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo, who would become leaders of the African National Congress and the anti-apartheid movement.