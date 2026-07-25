How to Pair Portland, Maine With a Sebago Lake Escape

Use Portland, Maine’s (more info) busy waterfront as a jumping-off point for a slower pace in Maine’s Lakes and Mountains region, about 45 minutes northwest of the city. This long weekend itinerary takes you to a stylish getaway along Sebago Lake (more info), with forest walks, watersports, and lakeside lounging—all within easy reach of Portland and its airport.
Itinerary / 4 Days
Day 1Cobblestones, Craft Beer, and Lakeside Lobsters
Fly into the Portland International Jetport (more info) and pick up your rental car before heading to the Old Port. Stretch your legs after your flight with a walk around the peninsula’s brick commercial buildings and narrow cobblestone streets.
Hungry? Portland has countless dining options, but the Jonah crab omelet with Meyer lemon and trout roe is a standout option at Bread & Friends (more info). Or stop by one of the breweries in the East Bayside (more info) neighborhood, like Belleflower Brewing (more info), for a beer under the disco ball and a meal from the rotating list of food trucks.
Once you’re ready to travel again, hop in the car for the 45-minute drive to Sebago Lake (more info), northwest of Portland. Check into the Migis Lodge (more info) in South Casco (more info), then take a lap around the property before a lakeside dinner—Friday evenings feature a lobster bake with complimentary beer and wine.
Hungry? Portland has countless dining options, but the Jonah crab omelet with Meyer lemon and trout roe is a standout option at Bread & Friends (more info). Or stop by one of the breweries in the East Bayside (more info) neighborhood, like Belleflower Brewing (more info), for a beer under the disco ball and a meal from the rotating list of food trucks.
Once you’re ready to travel again, hop in the car for the 45-minute drive to Sebago Lake (more info), northwest of Portland. Check into the Migis Lodge (more info) in South Casco (more info), then take a lap around the property before a lakeside dinner—Friday evenings feature a lobster bake with complimentary beer and wine.
Day 2Watersports and Relaxation on Sebago Lake
Migis opened its doors a century ago, and continues to attract guests seeking an ideal waterfront setting with ample amenities. The lodge has water activities galore, from waterskiing and wakeboarding to paddling, swimming, and fishing—more than enough to keep your crew occupied but stress-free.
For families looking to relax together on the water, several lakeside operators—such as Moose Landing Marina and Sebago Lake Boat Rentals—rent pontoon boats, a popular option for larger groups on Sebago Lake.
No worries if you’d rather stay dry. Migis has multiple tennis, pickleball, and basketball courts, as well as yoga classes and massages. And there’s always the option to take in the serenity of the forest with a walk or hike.
For families looking to relax together on the water, several lakeside operators—such as Moose Landing Marina and Sebago Lake Boat Rentals—rent pontoon boats, a popular option for larger groups on Sebago Lake.
No worries if you’d rather stay dry. Migis has multiple tennis, pickleball, and basketball courts, as well as yoga classes and massages. And there’s always the option to take in the serenity of the forest with a walk or hike.
Day 3 Biking the Hills of Oxford or Cumberland County
You can easily spend another day lounging lakeside at the lodge, checking out whatever activities you haven’t already experienced. But if you’re antsy to check out more of the region, get a quick bite ahead at Elevation Sushi and Tacos (more info) before renting a bike to cycle around the other scenic lakes of Cumberland County (more info).
Consider the paths around Thompson Lake or Brandy Pond (more info), and the nearby rural roads with lake and forest views from gentle hills. Some of the trails can be challenging, so you’ll have the best experience if you pick a route that matches your fitness level. For a day on the water, head to Long Lake and board the Songo River Queen II (more info) for a scenic cruise departing from Naples Wharf.
Another meal at Migis is certainly an option, but the surrounding area has plenty of others, too. At Yolked Farm to Table in Windham (more info), two native Mainers use whole foods from local farms and seafood from Cutler Cove (more info) throughout the menu, which includes sautéed Maine mussels and coconut curry salmon. A bit farther down the road, in Gorham (more info), MK Kitchen (more info) serves crispy duck confit, almond-crusted local haddock, and roasted mushroom risotto.
Consider the paths around Thompson Lake or Brandy Pond (more info), and the nearby rural roads with lake and forest views from gentle hills. Some of the trails can be challenging, so you’ll have the best experience if you pick a route that matches your fitness level. For a day on the water, head to Long Lake and board the Songo River Queen II (more info) for a scenic cruise departing from Naples Wharf.
Another meal at Migis is certainly an option, but the surrounding area has plenty of others, too. At Yolked Farm to Table in Windham (more info), two native Mainers use whole foods from local farms and seafood from Cutler Cove (more info) throughout the menu, which includes sautéed Maine mussels and coconut curry salmon. A bit farther down the road, in Gorham (more info), MK Kitchen (more info) serves crispy duck confit, almond-crusted local haddock, and roasted mushroom risotto.
Day 4Scenic Park Trails and Portland Lunches
Wake up early to take one of the relaxed trails around Sebago Lake State Park before leaving Migis. If there’s time, lounge on the sandy shore for a while or bring a picnic—or, for some local history, swing by the Poland Spring Bottling Museum in Poland (more info) to explore the water company’s original bottling facility and learn about the family behind it.
If you’d prefer to spend the day closer to your flight, head down to the town of Cape Elizabeth (more info), just south of Portland, to Two Lights State Park (more info). Embrace the rocky coastline, feel the ocean breeze, and check out the two lighthouses that the park is named after, or head to the nearby seasonal Lobster Shack at Two Lights (more info).
Grab one last bite before flying home. For a quicker stop, head to Quiero Cafe (more info) for empanadas of shrimp, chorizo, mushrooms and spinach, or a Colombian caramel called arequipe. Elsewhere in the Old Port, Artemisia Cafe (more info) offers sandwiches, burgers, and salads. If you have enough time before your flight for a longer meal, Chaval (more info) offers a rotating Spanish-French menu.
If you’d prefer to spend the day closer to your flight, head down to the town of Cape Elizabeth (more info), just south of Portland, to Two Lights State Park (more info). Embrace the rocky coastline, feel the ocean breeze, and check out the two lighthouses that the park is named after, or head to the nearby seasonal Lobster Shack at Two Lights (more info).
Grab one last bite before flying home. For a quicker stop, head to Quiero Cafe (more info) for empanadas of shrimp, chorizo, mushrooms and spinach, or a Colombian caramel called arequipe. Elsewhere in the Old Port, Artemisia Cafe (more info) offers sandwiches, burgers, and salads. If you have enough time before your flight for a longer meal, Chaval (more info) offers a rotating Spanish-French menu.