A Slower Side of Coastal Maine to Explore

Discover a slower, art-filled side of Maine’s (more info) Midcoast region (more info), which stretches roughly from Brunswick to Belfast, with this four-day itinerary. From a boutique hotel in Camden to a ferry ride to Vinalhaven, you can explore forest preserves, scenic harbors, local farms, and standout seafood while soaking in the beauty of Maine’s rocky coastline.
Itinerary / 4 Days
Day 1Checking into a Stylish Midcoast Hotel
Fly into the Portland International Jetport (more info) or Bangor International Airport (more info), both within reasonable driving distance to the peaceful coastal town of Camden (more info) on the north side of Maine’s beloved Midcoast region.
There, you’ll check into the Norumbega (more info), a former residence built in the 1880s that’s been converted into an 11-room boutique hotel in Camden’s historic district. Many rooms have gas fireplaces and ocean views, but avid readers should consider booking the Library Suite with its lofted mahogany library encircling the king-size bed.
Later, take a 20-minute walk down High Street to have dinner at Franny’s Bistro (more info) for peekytoe crab cakes with ginger-mango dressing or Maine shrimp caught in Winter Harbor (more info), then smoked and nestled into spring rolls. Following dinner, take a slow walk along the waterfront and through the brick building–lined streets, admiring the Megunticook River (more info) and sailboats moored in Camden Harbor.
There, you’ll check into the Norumbega (more info), a former residence built in the 1880s that’s been converted into an 11-room boutique hotel in Camden’s historic district. Many rooms have gas fireplaces and ocean views, but avid readers should consider booking the Library Suite with its lofted mahogany library encircling the king-size bed.
Later, take a 20-minute walk down High Street to have dinner at Franny’s Bistro (more info) for peekytoe crab cakes with ginger-mango dressing or Maine shrimp caught in Winter Harbor (more info), then smoked and nestled into spring rolls. Following dinner, take a slow walk along the waterfront and through the brick building–lined streets, admiring the Megunticook River (more info) and sailboats moored in Camden Harbor.
Day 2Birding Trails and Waterfront Culture
Drive 20 minutes along the coast toward Rockland (more info), a port town with an artistic streak and a more rugged feel than Camden’s postcard-perfect scenery. Grab breakfast to-go at Ruckus Donuts (more info), where bakers whip up brioche donuts daily, then explore the port.
Next, head to the Farnsworth Art Museum (more info), which has a collection of thousands of works by American artists, including the sculptor Louise Nevelson, the Wyeth family of painters, and the painter Edward Hopper. This year, for the country’s 250th, the museum is hosting a special exhibition, Maine: A Force within American Art (1890–2026), which celebrates the state’s influence on American art and runs through January 3, 2027.
For more art, the Center for Contemporary Art is about a block away and has rotating exhibitions throughout the year featuring artists with ties to Maine. A show of Portland, ME artist Bianca Beck’s surreal sculptures runs through Labor Day weekend.
About 15 minutes outside of town, you can meander around the Beech Hill Preserve, with 295 acres of easy trails, best known for birding, hiking, and, in the winter, snowshoeing. The Coastal Mountains Land Trust, which owns the site, says 141 bird species can be found there.
Next, head to the Farnsworth Art Museum (more info), which has a collection of thousands of works by American artists, including the sculptor Louise Nevelson, the Wyeth family of painters, and the painter Edward Hopper. This year, for the country’s 250th, the museum is hosting a special exhibition, Maine: A Force within American Art (1890–2026), which celebrates the state’s influence on American art and runs through January 3, 2027.
For more art, the Center for Contemporary Art is about a block away and has rotating exhibitions throughout the year featuring artists with ties to Maine. A show of Portland, ME artist Bianca Beck’s surreal sculptures runs through Labor Day weekend.
About 15 minutes outside of town, you can meander around the Beech Hill Preserve, with 295 acres of easy trails, best known for birding, hiking, and, in the winter, snowshoeing. The Coastal Mountains Land Trust, which owns the site, says 141 bird species can be found there.
Day 3Exploring Maine’s Quiet Vinalhaven Island
Wake up early for a ferry ride to the serene island of Vinalhaven (more info). Island-bound ferries (more info) depart as early as 7 a.m. from Rockland (more info) and return to the mainland as late as 4:30 p.m. in the summer. (Pro tip: If you bring a car, reserve space for it ahead of time.)
After a leisurely 75-minute cruise among the small island chains of the West Penobscot Bay, grab breakfast at Blue’s, a one-woman food truck operation with a rotating roster of baked goods (like cheesecake donuts and Biscoff babka). Take your bounty with you for a walk around one of Vinalhaven’s many nature preserves, sanctuaries, and protected wetlands. The Vinalhaven Land Trust has helpful guides on its website that describe which trails are best for verdant vistas, lush coves, birdwatching, and more—plus practical hiking tips and difficulty levels.
For a less-active day trip, check out the farmstand and take a yoga class in the barn at Roberts Harbor Farm. The certified organic farm has vegetable gardens you can explore (and pigs and chickens to adore).
Either way, cool off afterward with a refreshing swim in one of Vinalhaven’s abandoned quarries, once part of a lively granite industry. Lawson’s Quarry and Booth Quarry are two popular options not far from the ferry terminal, making them solid last stops before heading back to the mainland to freshen up for dinner.
After a leisurely 75-minute cruise among the small island chains of the West Penobscot Bay, grab breakfast at Blue’s, a one-woman food truck operation with a rotating roster of baked goods (like cheesecake donuts and Biscoff babka). Take your bounty with you for a walk around one of Vinalhaven’s many nature preserves, sanctuaries, and protected wetlands. The Vinalhaven Land Trust has helpful guides on its website that describe which trails are best for verdant vistas, lush coves, birdwatching, and more—plus practical hiking tips and difficulty levels.
For a less-active day trip, check out the farmstand and take a yoga class in the barn at Roberts Harbor Farm. The certified organic farm has vegetable gardens you can explore (and pigs and chickens to adore).
Either way, cool off afterward with a refreshing swim in one of Vinalhaven’s abandoned quarries, once part of a lively granite industry. Lawson’s Quarry and Booth Quarry are two popular options not far from the ferry terminal, making them solid last stops before heading back to the mainland to freshen up for dinner.
Day 4Walking or Biking around Camden
Soak in your last moments on the Midcoast. You could lounge around the hotel with a book for some pre-travel relaxation or take a lap around Camden’s downtown for a final peek. However, the entrances to both the Camden Hills State Park (more info) and Fernald’s Neck Preserve (more info) are within a 10-minute drive of the Norumbega, making it easy to enjoy one more easy trail before lunch.
For a longer pause, the 90-acre Langlais Art Preserve (more info) features more than a dozen outdoor art sculptures celebrating the landscape, along with multiple forest trails and a pollinator garden. Or hop on an e-bike with Maine Sport Outfitters (more info) for a more laid-back but faster-paced tour of the coastline and hills between Rockport (more info) and Camden (more info) on the Coastal Mountains Land Trust trails.
Lunch could be in Camden—perhaps at Peter Ott’s on the Water for corn chowder or seafood risotto. But if you’d prefer to get closer to your departing airport, plan a stop along the way depending on which city you’re flying out of. If Bangor-bound, try The Butcher The Baker or the rooftop at Kanù (more info).
Or, before flying out of Portland, stop along the way at Oysterhead Pizza (more info) in Damariscotta (more info) or American bistro Gather in Yarmouth (more info). Another option is skipping a sit-down lunch in favor of a ride on a Damariscotta River Cruise (more info) to eat oysters at farms along the Maine Oyster Trail. The operator offers an oyster farm and seal-watching excursion, as well as an oyster-and-wine pairing cruise.
For a longer pause, the 90-acre Langlais Art Preserve (more info) features more than a dozen outdoor art sculptures celebrating the landscape, along with multiple forest trails and a pollinator garden. Or hop on an e-bike with Maine Sport Outfitters (more info) for a more laid-back but faster-paced tour of the coastline and hills between Rockport (more info) and Camden (more info) on the Coastal Mountains Land Trust trails.
Lunch could be in Camden—perhaps at Peter Ott’s on the Water for corn chowder or seafood risotto. But if you’d prefer to get closer to your departing airport, plan a stop along the way depending on which city you’re flying out of. If Bangor-bound, try The Butcher The Baker or the rooftop at Kanù (more info).
Or, before flying out of Portland, stop along the way at Oysterhead Pizza (more info) in Damariscotta (more info) or American bistro Gather in Yarmouth (more info). Another option is skipping a sit-down lunch in favor of a ride on a Damariscotta River Cruise (more info) to eat oysters at farms along the Maine Oyster Trail. The operator offers an oyster farm and seal-watching excursion, as well as an oyster-and-wine pairing cruise.