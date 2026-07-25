A Scenic Food Weekend in Portland, Maine

For a small coastal city, Portland, Maine (more info) has an impressive number of things to do that can easily fill a long weekend. Along with sweeping views of Casco Bay (more info), award-winning bakeries, dockside seafood, craft breweries, and stylish cocktail bars await. This four-day itinerary lets you enjoy some of the city’s most lauded and creative meals while learning about the state’s culinary culture and unwinding by the water.

DISCOVER PORTLAND FLAVOR