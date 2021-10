Following the Road to Wellness in the Cayman Islands

Day 2

Get Out on the Water

Part of keeping a fitness routine fresh includes adopting new sports and activities. If you have yet to try standup paddle-boarding, the gentle waters along Seven Mile Beach are an ideal place to give the popular activity a try. Combining a serious cardio workout along with core stability and improving balancing skills, it’s a fun and low-impact sport. The sports desk at the Westin can get you up on your feet while there are also several independent companies on Seven Mile Beach that rent boards and provide instruction too.After your morning workout, visit one of Grand Cayman’s tastiest restaurants for lunch: Islands Natural Café . With their savory wraps in whole-wheat tortillas and bowls with decidedly Caymanian twists (green coconut curry and mango chipotle curry are among the options), eating your vegetables is a pleasure here.In the afternoon, drop in at Bliss Yoga. This studio has a busy schedule of classes and visitors to Grand Cayman are welcome to pay for single classes or, if you expect to take a few during your visit, there are discounted five- and ten-packs. Bliss can also arrange private classes on the beach.You’ll dine tonight at Anchor & Den, at the Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort. The sashimi and ceviche on the menu are ideal if you are on a high-protein/low-carb regime, while the handcrafted sodas are decidedly adult—grapefruit & rosemary and tangerine & juniper are among the options. You won’t feel like you are giving up any fun if you are cutting out the empty calories from alcohol. Another popular choice is Agua, with an innovative menu that includes both Italian and Peruvian specialties.