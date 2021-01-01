Following the Road to Wellness in the Cayman Islands

There is something about sea air and sunshine that makes many of us feel instantly better. It perhaps explains why, since antiquity, people have traveled to the seashore in pursuit of wellness. It’s a tradition that continues to this day in the Cayman Islands, one of the most beautiful sun-kissed archipelagos in the Caribbean. If your fitness routine could use a kickstart or if you think some tropical fruits and fish straight from the sea would be an improvement over your current diet, then you’ll want to book an island getaway today. Here is our itinerary to a trip to the Cayman Islands with health and wellness at its heart. On this trip, you likely will return home not only with some sand in your suitcase, but a healthy glow too.