Exploring the Ozarks: A 5-day Outdoor Adventure

Southern Missouri, located deep in the Ozarks, boasts some of the state’s most magnificent landscapes. Between the outcroppings and bluffs of this 47,000-square-mile region, rivers and streams have carved countless canyons and caverns, creating a gorgeous wilderness with lots of outdoor activities. Go hiking among lush oak and hickory trees or paddling along pristine rivers fed by crystal-clear springs—the opportunities are endless.

With state and federal parks across this region, it’s not surprising that the Ozarks have become a popular destination. Alongside the natural wonders, you’ll find other attractions like water parks and even an enormous aquarium. For families, the remarkable variety of experiences means there’s something for everyone, whether your posse includes a pint-sized paleontologist, a tot looking to splash in a cool pool, or a teen searching for challenging rapids and peaks to conquer. Of course, it’s an ideal adult destination, too, with captivating sunset-view restaurants and inviting historic hotels.