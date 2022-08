Exploring the Ozarks: A 5-day Outdoor Adventure

This morning, drive north to Lake of the Ozarks, an enormous reservoir with an unusual serpentine shape that covers some 54,000 acres. After you check into the Margaritaville Lake Resort , rent a motor boat, paddleboat, or WaveRunner to explore some of the many stretches of the so-called “Magic Dragon,” the lake’s local nickname.If you’re traveling with kids, Big Surf Waterpark may be an even more appealing way to cool off. This family favorite has a number of water slides, a lazy river, wave pool, and activity pool. There’s a good mix of low-key areas for younger kids and rides where teens can get their adrenaline racing.When you’re ready for lunch, lots of restaurants offer lake views with your burger or sandwich. Baxter’s Lakeside Grille and Redhead Lakeside Grille both serve classic American fare, while Pappo’s Pizzeria is a fun option. Of course, you can’t visit Missouri without trying some of the local barbeque: HalfSauced Barbeque is the place to dig into wings and a variety of smoked meats.Head next to Ozark Distillery —on Saturdays you can take a tour and sample some of their whiskies and flavored moonshines. While that’s the only day tours are offered, you can always buy a bottle as a souvenir of your Missouri adventure.Later in the afternoon, wander the 15 miles of trails at Ha Ha Tonka State Park and explore its natural stone bridges, caverns, and spring. Don’t miss one unusual feature: the remains of a “castle” from 1906, used as a vacation home until it burned in 1942 (the stone walls still stand). And if you want to delve into the world underneath the park, stop at Bridal Cave/Thunder Mountain Park , which has a cool network of paths winding through the cave. It’s an especially appealing option when the weather is warm, since the cavern is a consistently cool 60 degrees.Get to JB Hook’s in time for the sunset views from its blufftop location overlooking the lake. The emphasis here is on seafood—shrimp, oysters, and fish from the ocean, as well as nearby lakes and streams.