Beyond the Gateway Arch: Must-See Sites of St. Louis and Kansas City

For the first-time visitor to Missouri, it can be hard to know where to begin. The state boasts exciting cities, picturesque small towns, pristine natural parks, and attractions for all ages. Much of the nation’s history played out here, at the crossroads of the country—and it’s remembered in history museums and celebrated with majestic monuments. And, yes, Missouri cuisine is reason enough to travel here: From Kansas City’s burnt ends to St. Louis’s frozen custard, the state’s culinary contributions are easy to love. Plus, the diverse communities in Missouri’s largest cities share their tempting dishes with flavors from around the world.

This itinerary hits many of the state’s highlights in five days. You’ll spend two in St. Louis on the state’s eastern edge and two in Kansas City, in the west. During your stay, you’ll see iconic sites like the Gateway Arch and Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, while staying in and dining at some of Missouri’s most exciting new hotels and restaurants. Bridging your visits to the big cities is a trip along America’s longest rail-trail, where you’ll experience the state’s bucolic countryside.

