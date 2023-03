Beyond the Gateway Arch: Must-See Sites of St. Louis and Kansas City

The first stop on this tour of Missouri is The Last Hotel , your home in St. Louis for the next two nights. This 142-room boutique hotel, which opened in the summer of 2019, takes its name from a cobbler’s “last”—the form around which leather is fitted to create a pair of shoes. It’s an appropriate name, given the hotel’s location in a 1909 International Shoe Company building, located in the heart of the Garment District and close to the sites of downtown St. Louis. After checking in, get ready to put some miles on your own pair of shoes. First stop: the Gateway Arch National Park.St. Louis’s most famous landmark, the soaring Gateway Arch , designed by architect Eero Saarinen, first opened in 1965. The park grounds reopened in 2018 after an extensive renovation and redesign of the museum, which covers the role of St. Louis as the starting point for countless pioneers headed west. The unique tram ride to the top of the 630-foot-tall arch ends with breathtaking views that extend for some 30 miles.Then head to City Museum. Don’t be misled by the name—it’s actually the world’s largest jungle gym! You’ll find spiral slides, enchanted caves and a Ferris wheel on its rooftop. Take in the magnificent views of the city you’ll get to know during your stay.Having built up an appetite, head to one of St. Louis’s classic restaurants for lunch. At Bogart’s Smokehouse , you can order some of the city’s signature pulled pork or beef brisket. Crown Candy Kitchen serves sandwiches and franks, though it’s famous for its sundaes and other desserts. And McGurk’s is a celebration of Irish food and music, with 15,000 square feet of outdoor space if you want to eat alfresco.In the afternoon, you’ll get an introduction to the long tradition of beer making in St. Louis with a visit to the iconic Anheuser-Busch Brewery , built in 1852. Visitors over 21 can sample the brewery’s products, and kids are also welcome—they’ll love seeing some of the famous Clydesdale horses that pull the brewery’s popular beer wagons.After enjoying some downtime at The Last Hotel, you’ll dine tonight on The Hill. Italian immigrants first settled in this neighborhood in the late 19th century—today, about three-quarters of its residents are Italian-Americans. Popular favorites for Italian fare include Zia’s Charlie Gitto’s , and Dominic’s Though a cannoli may be tempting, head to Ted Drewes Frozen Custard on Old Route 66, where the “concrete” shakes are so thick you can turn them upside down and they won’t pour out.If you’re looking for stronger than frozen custard, dive into the St. Louis nightlife for an after-dinner drink. The Central West End is known for its beautiful Victorian buildings, as well as some 75 bars, restaurants, and other businesses. Ballpark Village, next to Busch Stadium, offers a selection of lively sports bars. The Grove, a mile-long stretch of Manchester Avenue, is a busy strip that includes a number of dining and drinking options catering to LGBTQ locals and visitors.