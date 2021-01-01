Explore Food, Wine, and Natural Wonders in Sydney and New South Wales

If you chose to stay at one of Sydney’s harbor front hotels, you’ve already enjoyed many views of the Sydney Opera House and the Sydney Harbour Bridge over the last two days. Today, you’ll get an even closer look at them. The Sydney Harbour BridgeClimb
is a must for many visitors. The bridge, which was completed in 1932, is an engineering wonder—the tallest steel arch bridge and the sixth-longest spanning arch in the world. During the experience (complete with jumpsuits and harnesses), you’ll learn about the structure, then ascend it and take in sweeping views of the city and harbor. Choose from several different climbs, lasting from 1.5 to 3.5 hours.
After you return to solid ground, visit some of Sydney’s museums. The Art Gallery of New South Wales
has a number of notable works by European artists, but its most fascinating galleries are the ones focused on Australia’s Aboriginal and Torres Island Strait populations. You’ll see how the landscapes of the continent and the cultures of its original people were translated into fascinating works of art. The exhibits also include pieces by contemporary artists from both of those communities.
The Museum of Contemporary Art
has an enviable location—right on the waterfront in the Rocks. Start your visit with lunch at the rooftop MCA Café, and then visit the galleries where both international and Australian artists are represented.
In the afternoon, head to the Urban Winery Sydney
in Moore Park. While tomorrow you’ll venture to the vines, today the grapes make their way to you. This inner-city winery uses fruits from NSW vineyards to create their wines, and during your experience at the Urban Winery Sydney, you’ll learn about the art of blending different
Later, a Sydney Opera House
tour provides a behind-the-scenes look at Australia’s most-visited site. The building, with its soaring sails in white, was completed in 1973 and is both an architectural and an engineering marvel. After your tour, have enjoy fine dining at Bennelong
inside the soaring Opera House sails. The menu matches the magnificence of the space with innovative, flavorsome creations championing some of Australia’s top food and wine producers.
You could also choose to explore some of Sydney’s neighborhoods. Check out the atmospheric Paddington Reservoir Gardens
, a sunken garden built in a former Victorian reservoir; Chippendale’s White Rabbit Gallery
, which specializes in Chinese contemporary art; or Carriageworks
, a multi-disciplinary cultural space in Eveleigh.