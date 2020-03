Australia for Wine Lovers: 8 Days in Sydney and the Hunter Valley

Day 7

A Day of Wine Tastings in the Hunter Valley

After a leisurely morning enjoying the amenities of the Château Élan, head out today to explore the Hunter Valley’s wineries and vineyards. At the Audrey Wilkinson Winery , you’ll attend a master class on how the area’s varied soils and unique subtropical marine climate produce some of the world’s best wines.One of the things you’ll learn about is ungrafted old vines. Beginning in the 1850s, an aphid-like insect, phylloxera, destroyed many of the vines of both America and Europe. The solution in those areas was to graft new vines onto old roots. But this step wasn’t necessary in the Hunter Valley, which never felt the effects of the insect. Today, these pre-phylloxera vines produce a lower volume of grapes, but also a more complex and sophisticated flavor.The Wilkinson family first purchased the land where the winery is located in 1866, and Audrey Wilkinson became famous as a leading winemaker who helped to develop technology like steam-powered crushers that would be adopted by wineries throughout the country. Though Wilkinson died in 1962, the winery that bears his name continues to produce some of Australia’s most awarded wines. It’s especially known for its sémillon—the single largest variety of wine grapes grown in the area (though shiraz, chardonnay, and verdelho also account for large percentages of the Hunter Valley’s production).Your master class will be followed by a delicious picnic among the scenic vines. Stop at the on-site museum covering the history of the Wilkinson family and their passion for producing fine wines before you continue on your way. Note that the Audrey Wilkinson winery also has three guest cottages, another excellent and intimate option when picking a place to stay in the Hunter Valley.In the afternoon, make your way to some of the 150 other cellar doors, or tasting rooms, nearby. At Tyrrell’s , you can try shiraz made from the oldest producing vines in the Hunter Valley. Bimbadgen produces a delicious sparkling variety of sémillon, the valley’s signature wine, and Harkham Wines’ chardonnay is an excellent example of the natural and preservative-free approach typical of many wineries here. Tulloch Wines’ Mystery Wine Experience puts a fun spin on the typical tasting. You’ll sample six different wines and then attempt to identify the specific varieties or blends. Whichever wineries you visit, you’ll likely want to purchase some bottles so you can recall your days among the vines once you’re back home.Dine tonight at Bistro Molines , with a menu and atmosphere reminiscent of the South of France, or Margan Restaurant , where menus are built around whatever ingredients are at their peak in the one-acre kitchen garden. If neither of those exactly suit your mood, there are some 60 other restaurants to choose from in the valley.