Experience the Charming Landscape of Switzerland’s Vaud Region

After Lausanne, you’ll move south to the gorgeous resort town of Montreux. Bordered by mountains, vineyards, and Lake Geneva, the city has long attracted artists, writers, and travelers (from Tchaicovsky to Freddie Mercury) in search of gorgeous landscapes and tranquility. Here, you’ll find sheltered bays, palm tree–lined promenades, and meadows filled with blossoming wild narcissus. Beyond the beautiful scenery, Montreux offers winter adventure in the form of skiing and snowshoeing, as well as a rich culture, with museums, castles, and popular festivals.
If you’re visiting during the winter, hit the slopes at Les Rochers-de-Naye ski resort, then warm up at one of Montreux’s many cozy restaurants serving traditional Swiss dishes. If it’s summer, start your visit with a hike through the surrounding forests and enjoy some seriously impressive views.
The next day, make time to visit Chillon Castle
, perched on the banks of Lake Geneva where Romans once guarded the strategic road through the Alpine passes there. The historic site served as the residence and profitable toll station of the Counts of Savoy for nearly four centuries. Spread across 25 buildings and three courtyards, the property is protected by two circular walls. Inside, you’ll find parade halls, and intact bedrooms dating back to the time of Bernese rule. Take a guided tour or simply use the audiovisual presentations throughout the castle to learn more.
On your final day, you could continue on your culture crusade and tour Chaplin’s World
, a museum located on the former country estate of the Chaplin family in nearby Corsier-sur-Vevey. Walk through the manor house and its huge park to learn about the actor’s private life, then head to the new building, which focuses on his artistic works. If you’re up for something a bit more delicious, however, you should tour the world-heritage-designated Lavaux region and its steep, terraced vineyards. The source of Switzerland’s Grand Cru, the area features nearly 2,000 acres of vineyards, explorable by train, bike, or even just walking. Stop into any of the various wineries to taste locally produced vintages in authentic cellars, learn more about Lavaux’s wine-growing culture, and toast to a vacation well spent.
While in Montreux, stay at the Grand Hotel Suisse Majestic
, a classic Belle Époque property ideally located across from Lake Geneva, or the Eden Palace au Lac
, which offers bright, elegant rooms and private villas, gourmet breakfasts, and terrace dining with lake views.