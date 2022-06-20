Adventure, Wellness, Medieval Castles, and Cheese Await in Switzerland’s Region of Bern

Step back in time—and take time to unwind and activate the senses—as you explore the Region of Bern, in the German-speaking part of Switzerland, where you’ll find fairytale medieval villages, set among natural splendors. The city of Bern itself, the capital of Switzerland, features nearly four miles of original arcades lining the cobblestone streets of the old city, and pubs and restaurants serving up tremendous charm and traditional food (like the Emmentaler cheese or delightfully crispy potatoes called Rösti) under ancient arched ceilings.

On this scenic trip, whether driving or enjoying the country’s superb public transport system, you’ll pass by quiet, flowing rivers and charming Emmental farmhouses, as gentle hills mark the end of the pre-Alpine region, and blend into the Seeland plains. For the active traveler, the chalet village of Gstaad, a premier wellness destination, and the Jungfrau Ski Region are close by for world-class slope action in winter and stunning hikes and vistas in summer. And the adventure capital of Europe, Interlaken, also offers activities like winter kayaking, toboggan rides, and upwards of 137 miles of winter walking trails, in addition to summertime thrills including paragliding excursions with magnificent views.

Touring through the idyllic, family-friendly chalet villages of Adelboden-Lenk-Kandersteg will bring you to a hiker’s haven in summer and a winter sports paradise when the temperatures drop. A multitude of world-class wellness resorts offer respite and rejuvenation whether you partake of vigorous activity or not.