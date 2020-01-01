Like the Equator, and the Tropics of Cancer and Capricorn, the Antarctic Circle encircles the earth, but is, of course, only visible on maps. Like its counterpart, the Arctic Circle, it marks the point beyond which the sun never sets at the height of summer, and never rises in the depths of the winter.
On Ponant’s 17-day Beyond the Polar Circle
cruise, you’ll travel beyond the Antarctic Circle as you sail aboard the 132-stateroom Le Boréal
, but that is only one highlight of the itinerary. You’ll also visit the famous Falkland Islands, one of the last remaining outposts of the British Empire and a paradise for birders. At South Georgia Island, you’ll explore one of the most rugged and remote destinations in the world, with only a few human residents but thousands of seals and penguins. And then you’ll continue on to the Antarctic Peninsula, traveling through waters dotted with icebergs along the coast of the frozen continent. You’ll be following in the paths of some of the world’s most fearless explorers, albeit in a luxury they could never have imagined. After dipping beyond the Polar Circle, you’ll cross the Drake Passage and return to civilization when you disembark in Ushuaia, Argentina.
Along the way, lectures on board and Zodiac excursions led by naturalist guides will bring to life this uniquely fascinating region of the world. Note: This itinerary is subject to ice and weather conditions. The expedition highlights and itinerary described here illustrate possible experiences only and cannot be guaranteed.