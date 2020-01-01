Beyond the Polar Circle

Day 6

South Georgia Island, Day One

You’ll arrive this morning to remote South Georgia Island. The human population of the island is only around 20, mostly scientific researchers, but it is home to countless seals, sea lions, and penguins. The landscape is otherworldly, with some 160 glaciers and peaks reaching heights of 9,000 feet.



You’ll see some of those soaring mountains on your first stop along the island, the Salisbury Plain. Sitting between two glaciers, this broad plain on the north coast of the island was formed by the retreat of the Grace Glacier. Today tens of thousands of king penguins live here, with seals and their young sharing the bay with them. More king penguins, an estimated 50,000 of them, await at nearby Fortuna Bay, also on the north coast of the island. The bay forms an almost perfect crescent surrounded by towering peaks. You’ll be able to step ashore here and take a walk following in the footsteps of the explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton, who stopped here on his legendary attempt to traverse Antarctica.



Finally, you’ll arrive at Stromness, another stop on Shackleton’s journey. He sailed to this former Norwegian whaling station to find help for his crew who were shipwrecked on Elephant Island. The whaling station has long been abandoned and is closed to the public, but you’ll be able to get a look at it from the ship’s Zodiacs.