Adventure, Wellness, Medieval Castles, and Cheese Await in Switzerland’s Region of Bern

The journey begins in the medieval city of Bern, the capital of Switzerland—it is also known as the beer capital of the country, so be sure to order a local brew. Head directly to the old city, amble along the marvelous arcades, and enjoy local entertainment in the small theaters in cellars below at night. By day, stroll along cobblestone streets, stopping by must-visit sites like the famous Clock Tower, Muenster Cathedral, and the BearPark (BärenPark), and don’t miss the views from the bridge above the beautiful, glacier-fed Aare River.
Looking for some intellectual stimulation? Here’s a smart idea: after touring around the old city, visit the Einstein Museum
, where the famed physicist conceived of the groundbreaking Theory of Special Relativity (E=mc2).
Drive or take the train to the chalet village of Gstaad in the Bernese Oberland, which attracts bold-faced names for its famed shortest “shopping mile” in Switzerland, top-tier hotels like the 5-star Park Gstaad
, a marvel of understated refinement, and luxury properties such as the family-owned Hotel Gstaaderhof
. The latter is a short walk from the train station and ski slopes. Smaller neighboring villages are a draw for families with children.
It is no wonder the area has also become a prime wellness destination. Where better to take in the calming, healing powers of nature
? Gstaad is rife with rushing mountain streams, forests, and gently rolling green hills all set against a spectacular Alpine backdrop. A thrilling hot air balloon ride will allow you to see it all. It’s also a paradise for fine diners, with more than 100 restaurants, ranging from cozy Raclette spots to acclaimed gourmet temples.
Get the best of both worlds with a fondue backpacking
expedition. (That’s two words you probably never dreamed would go so deliciously together.) Head out on the ultimate cheese adventure, by foot, bike or snowshoe, traveling to specially designed huts containing large fondue pots, with plenty of room for up to eight people. Order your backpack a day in advance—it holds everything you need for a mouth-watering outdoor experience, including a choice of traditional or truffle fondue from a local dairy and crusty bread from a nearby bakery. Keep the fromage fun going with a trip to the cheese grotto at Gstaad Dairy
, where you’ll marvel at more than 3,000 wheels of cheese on display. Or visit a Family Stable Farm
to experience the handmade process of making cheese, and enjoy lunch with the family.