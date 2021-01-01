A First Timer's Travel Itinerary for Napa Valley

Insider Tip

Moving Monument

Douglas Rennie, a master cooper who makes barrels for many of Napa Valley’s top vineyards loves to stop at the Grape Crusher south of the town of Napa, where Highways 29 and 221 meet. “It’s for the winery workers, the vineyard workers, all of the workers in the industry, to honor those who came before us and who will come after us,” he says. “You can see Up Valley and across Carneros. It is really beautiful. I pass by it every day, but so many people drive by and never stop.”