A First Timer's Travel Itinerary for Napa Valley

Day 3

St. Helena

This is where the Napa Valley’s winemaking history began, specifically at the Beringer Vineyards , which opened in 1879 and is the area’s oldest continuously operating winery. Spend some time exploring the mansion—a recreation of the Beringer family home on the Rhine in Germany.For lunch, St. Helena’s Main Street has a variety of restaurants to choose from, including casual fare like chef Charlie Palmer’s small plates and sandwiches at the Harvest Table or bruschetta and salads at the Clif Family Bruschetteria , a food truck parked outside the Clif Family Winery. Make a quick stop and then continue on to a local winery or two. Charles Krug is Napa Valley’s oldest winery, established in 1861 (because of periods of inactivity, it cedes the “continuously operating” distinction to Beringer). Tours are only offered at 10:30 a.m. Monday to Friday, but the tasting room is open until 5 p.m. and a visit includes an opportunity to sample a number of “estate” wines available only here. Visits to many of the area’s vineyards are by appointment only, to help assure that the region retains its agricultural character. Crocker & Starr is one option around St. Helena. In town, Newton Vineyards offers private tastings at Brasswood Village where you can learn about their unfiltered wines in a private room or alfresco on the patio. A plus of these by-appointment-only visits is their intimacy and the chance to spend time directly with the winemakers. You may want to call and schedule yours as soon as you have booked your flights.Another call you will want to make early on in your planning process is one to reserve a table at one of Napa’s Michelin-starred restaurants. At Thomas Keller’s French Laundry in Yountville, for example, reservations open up two months in advance—and they go quickly. (The concierge at your hotel may be able to help you score a table, though they will also need as much notice as possible.) The nine-course tasting menu isn’t cheap, but this is a meal you will likely remember for the rest of your life, with each course of the haute California-French dishes exquisitely plated. Other top choices include the Restaurant at Meadowood Napa Valley La Toque , and the Restaurant at Auberge