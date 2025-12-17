Your Guide to a 6-Day Ski Getaway in Park City

There’s a reason why Park City, Utah, is revered as a winter wonderland for skiers. Boasting renowned skiing at Deer Valley Resort and America’s largest ski resort, Park City Mountain, the area is rife with extensive terrain for all skill levels. It has abundant snowfall, with an annual average of over 320 inches of light, fluffy snow. Enjoy it all over this six-day trip, where you’ll also go snowshoeing and unwind at cozy après-ski bars that celebrate local flavor and community spirit. You’ll embark on a soulful escape on and off the slopes in a town that cherishes such Mountainkind™ values as shopping local, respecting wildlife, traveling car-free, and being kind to the local workforce—a perfect trip for those who find renewal in nature’s challenges and connection in shared mountain moments.
Day 1: Ski Deer Valley
For an unparalleled lodging experience, consider booking a stay at the five-star Montage Deer Valley, a refined craftsman resort offering ski-in/ski-out access from its coveted location atop Empire Pass. Once settled, take advantage of the resort’s 4,300 acres of skiable terrain, seven bowls, and over 200 runs, all serviced by an extensive network of 31 chairlifts. Intermediate skiers can carve down perfectly groomed runs, while experts seeking a greater challenge can seek out the expanded terrain, as the resort caters to all abilities (excluding snowboarders, as the mountain remains ski-only).
The Montage Deer Valley‘s prime location allows you to step directly onto the snow and fully immerse yourself in the vast, pristine landscape. After a full day of skiing the “Greatest Snow on Earth®,” you can take advantage of the Montage’s luxury amenities, such as a visit to the largest spa in the state for some post-ski relaxation.
Conclude your day with dinner at the Goldener Hirsch Restaurant, located mid-mountain in the heart of the Silver Lake Village, just a short distance from the Montage. This award-winning restaurant offers a contemporary take on traditional Alpine cuisine with Bavarian and American influences, all within a charming Austrian-inspired setting. Dine on signature dishes such as four-cheese fondue or the outstanding Wiener schnitzel, complemented by an extensive wine list. Dining at Goldener Hirsch provides the perfect end to an adventurous day, encapsulating the luxury and European charm that define the Deer Valley experience.
Day 2:Eat a Viking Yurt Dinner
Then, following a morning and afternoon enjoying the mountain’s attractions, you’ll have worked up an appetite for a unique dinner experience. Arrange transportation to the Viking Yurt on the mountain for a memorable multicourse meal served in a rustic setting. The Viking Yurt dinner, which includes a short snowcat ride to reach it, makes for a perfect end to a day spent on the mountain, combining outdoor adventure with an exclusive culinary experience.
Day 3: Go Tubing at Woodward Park City
Day 4:Explore Park City Mountain's Canyons Village
For lunch, try a dining experience at Lookout Cabin. Perched on the mountain with great views, this charming spot is famous for its delicious fondue and hearty American cuisine. Refuel on the deck while taking in the spectacular alpine scenery, preparing for an energetic afternoon ahead.
Now it’s time to further explore the Canyons’ extensive trail network in Park City Mountain. Focus your efforts on the runs accessible from the Sun Peak and Super Condor Express lifts. These areas offer a fantastic variety of intermediate and advanced trails. Consider a farm-to-table dinner at the nearby Farm, voted one of the best restaurants in Utah. It also features an award-winning wine list and has plenty of options for the kids if the family is along for the trip.
Day 5:Visit the Alf Engen Ski Museum and the Olympic Museum
In the afternoon, head to the iconic Utah Olympic Park. Here, you’ll have the opportunity to witness the next generation of winter sports stars in action as they train on the demanding ski jumps and courses. Beyond the live training, the park also houses two fascinating museums: the Alf Engen Ski Museum and the 2002 Olympic Museum. Dedicate time to wander through these exhibits, which chronicle the history of skiing in the West and celebrate the legacy of the Salt Lake City Winter Olympic Games.
Wind down with an evening in the vibrant Kimball Junction area. Try the stylish restaurant, Bartolo’s, for Italian-inspired fare. Dig into fresh, house-made pasta dishes like the truffle mushroom bucatini (with plenty of gluten-free substitutes available), or a hearty option such as chicken parmigiana or trout almondine. Following dinner, a convenient shuttle service will transport you back to your accommodations, providing a comfortable end to a day filled with sport, history, and culinary delights.