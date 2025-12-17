Your Guide to a 6-Day Ski Getaway in Park City

There’s a reason why Park City, Utah, is revered as a winter wonderland for skiers. Boasting renowned skiing at Deer Valley Resort and America’s largest ski resort, Park City Mountain, the area is rife with extensive terrain for all skill levels. It has abundant snowfall, with an annual average of over 320 inches of light, fluffy snow. Enjoy it all over this six-day trip, where you’ll also go snowshoeing and unwind at cozy après-ski bars that celebrate local flavor and community spirit. You’ll embark on a soulful escape on and off the slopes in a town that cherishes such Mountainkind™ values as shopping local, respecting wildlife, traveling car-free, and being kind to the local workforce—a perfect trip for those who find renewal in nature’s challenges and connection in shared mountain moments.