Your Guide to a 6-Day Ski Getaway in Park City

Carve through the snow, then unwind at Park City’s best après ski bars and lounges.
Two skiers looking at the view atop a slope in Deer Valley.

Deer Valley, Utah

There’s a reason why Park City, Utah, is revered as a winter wonderland for skiers. Boasting renowned skiing at Deer Valley Resort and America’s largest ski resort, Park City Mountain, the area is rife with extensive terrain for all skill levels. It has abundant snowfall, with an annual average of over 320 inches of light, fluffy snow. Enjoy it all over this six-day trip, where you’ll also go snowshoeing and unwind at cozy après-ski bars that celebrate local flavor and community spirit. You’ll embark on a soulful escape on and off the slopes in a town that cherishes such Mountainkind™ values as shopping local, respecting wildlife, traveling car-free, and being kind to the local workforce—a perfect trip for those who find renewal in nature’s challenges and connection in shared mountain moments.

Itinerary

Two skiers on Park City Mountain.

Trip Highlight:

Two Renowned Resorts, One Destination

This skier's paradise has two incredible ski resorts, Deer Valley Resort and Park City Mountain, each offering a wide variety of runs for all skill levels, from easy greens to challenging back bowls. Check out the "Orange Bubble" Express lifts at each resort, featuring enclosed, heated seats to warm you up before hitting the fast, well-groomed runs from the top.
Trip Desinger:

Visit Park City

Crisp mountain air calls to you. You seek fresh powder on winter mornings and long hikes on summer afternoons. You're passionate about preserving nature's beauty and bringing your energy to communities that feel the same way you do. In other words, you're the Mountainkind. And with miles of groomed trails for Nordic skiing, fat biking, and snowshoeing, two renowned ski resorts, and an Olympic legacy in one vibrant place, Park City, Utah, is for you.
A skier going down the slope in deer valley.

Skiing in Park City, Utah

Day 1: Ski Deer Valley

Begin your alpine getaway by checking into the world-renowned Deer Valley Resort, a destination celebrated for its exceptional service and ski-only slopes. The resort is currently undergoing a significant “Expanded Excellence” initiative that, for the 2025–2026 season, has more than doubled its skiable terrain and introduced the new Deer Valley East Village base area, complete with 1,200 additional day-skier parking spaces and a new 10-passenger gondola for enhanced mountain access.

For an unparalleled lodging experience, consider booking a stay at the five-star Montage Deer Valley, a refined craftsman resort offering ski-in/ski-out access from its coveted location atop Empire Pass. Once settled, take advantage of the resort’s 4,300 acres of skiable terrain, seven bowls, and over 200 runs, all serviced by an extensive network of 31 chairlifts. Intermediate skiers can carve down perfectly groomed runs, while experts seeking a greater challenge can seek out the expanded terrain, as the resort caters to all abilities (excluding snowboarders, as the mountain remains ski-only).

The Montage Deer Valley‘s prime location allows you to step directly onto the snow and fully immerse yourself in the vast, pristine landscape. After a full day of skiing the “Greatest Snow on Earth®,” you can take advantage of the Montage’s luxury amenities, such as a visit to the largest spa in the state for some post-ski relaxation.

Conclude your day with dinner at the Goldener Hirsch Restaurant, located mid-mountain in the heart of the Silver Lake Village, just a short distance from the Montage. This award-winning restaurant offers a contemporary take on traditional Alpine cuisine with Bavarian and American influences, all within a charming Austrian-inspired setting. Dine on signature dishes such as four-cheese fondue or the outstanding Wiener schnitzel, complemented by an extensive wine list. Dining at Goldener Hirsch provides the perfect end to an adventurous day, encapsulating the luxury and European charm that define the Deer Valley experience.
View of Viking yurts at night.

A Viking yurt in Park City, Utah

Day 2:Eat a Viking Yurt Dinner

Today, you’ll head to the Park City Mountain Village base, with easy access to terrain for all skill levels. Start with warm-up runs at the beginner-friendly First Time chair or search for yellow-highlighted runs, which are designated family slow zones. After getting comfortable, explore other mountain activities, such as the mountain coaster or a historic mountain tour, to experience the resort’s diverse offerings.

Then, following a morning and afternoon enjoying the mountain’s attractions, you’ll have worked up an appetite for a unique dinner experience. Arrange transportation to the Viking Yurt on the mountain for a memorable multicourse meal served in a rustic setting. The Viking Yurt dinner, which includes a short snowcat ride to reach it, makes for a perfect end to a day spent on the mountain, combining outdoor adventure with an exclusive culinary experience.
Tubing in Park City, Utah

Tubing in Park City, Utah

Day 3: Go Tubing at Woodward Park City

Spend an exhilarating morning at Woodward Park City, an indoor/outdoor action sports facility with options for all skill levels. You can test your acrobatic skills on the massive trampolines, practice aerial tricks into foam pits, or take on the concrete skate park in the indoor Hub. Be sure to hit Utah’s longest lift-served tubing lanes or practice your moves at the snow terrain park. (During the warmer months, the outdoor facilities offer mountain biking trails and more.)
View of a firepit with skiers coming down the slope in Canyons Village.

Canyons Village in Park City, Utah

Day 4:Explore Park City Mountain's Canyons Village

Catch the convenient free bus over to the Canyons Village base area of Park City Mountain with some 7,300 acres of terrain. This expansive village is a destination unto itself, offering a wide array of services and amenities. Once you’ve oriented yourself, hit the slopes and begin exploring the diverse terrain this side of the mountain offers. Beginners can head to the upper mountain green runs located off the High Meadow chair. Intermediates will find thrills on the blue cruiser runs off the Dreamscape and Tombstone Express lifts.

For lunch, try a dining experience at Lookout Cabin. Perched on the mountain with great views, this charming spot is famous for its delicious fondue and hearty American cuisine. Refuel on the deck while taking in the spectacular alpine scenery, preparing for an energetic afternoon ahead.

Now it’s time to further explore the Canyons’ extensive trail network in Park City Mountain. Focus your efforts on the runs accessible from the Sun Peak and Super Condor Express lifts. These areas offer a fantastic variety of intermediate and advanced trails. Consider a farm-to-table dinner at the nearby Farm, voted one of the best restaurants in Utah. It also features an award-winning wine list and has plenty of options for the kids if the family is along for the trip.
View of a sledding event at the Olympic Winter Park.

Utah Olympic Park

Day 5:Visit the Alf Engen Ski Museum and the Olympic Museum

Begin your day five adventure by selecting your ideal mountain for a morning of skiing or snowboarding. Whether you choose to explore a new resort or return to the familiar slopes of a favorite, you can enjoy the fresh powder and challenging runs that make this region a premier winter destination. After an invigorating morning on the slopes, take a break with lunch at the base of your chosen mountain, soaking in the panoramic views and mountain atmosphere.

In the afternoon, head to the iconic Utah Olympic Park. Here, you’ll have the opportunity to witness the next generation of winter sports stars in action as they train on the demanding ski jumps and courses. Beyond the live training, the park also houses two fascinating museums: the Alf Engen Ski Museum and the 2002 Olympic Museum. Dedicate time to wander through these exhibits, which chronicle the history of skiing in the West and celebrate the legacy of the Salt Lake City Winter Olympic Games.

Wind down with an evening in the vibrant Kimball Junction area. Try the stylish restaurant, Bartolo’s, for Italian-inspired fare. Dig into fresh, house-made pasta dishes like the truffle mushroom bucatini (with plenty of gluten-free substitutes available), or a hearty option such as chicken parmigiana or trout almondine. Following dinner, a convenient shuttle service will transport you back to your accommodations, providing a comfortable end to a day filled with sport, history, and culinary delights.
Two skiers on Park City Mountain.

Park City Mountain

Day 6:Ski Deer Valley Resort

Seize the day with a final morning on the slopes: Get up early for first tracks at either Park City Mountain or Deer Valley Resort, taking advantage of the freshly groomed snow and quiet trails. Soak in the vast views of incredible mountain scenery as you carve your final runs, making memories to last until your next visit.
