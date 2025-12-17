This Mountain Town Is Made for Winter Wellness

In Park City, Utah, slowing down to the rhythm of the mountains and embracing a more mindful form of travel allows you to reconnect with yourself and the natural world. Amid snow-dusted peaks and whispering pines, this five-day journey invites you to pause, breathe, and prioritize presence over pace. Each experience—from yoga in an alpine yurt to a hydrotherapy ritual at a five-star spa—offers a chance to tune into the moment and the natural world that surrounds you.
Beyond its powdery slopes and renowned resorts, Park City is a model for thoughtful travel. Visitors embrace Mountainkind™ values by taking the free transit system instead of driving, dining at locally owned restaurants, and respecting wildlife. Whether you’re having a sound bath, snowshoeing through a nature preserve, or creating art inspired by mountain light, Park City’s mindful escapes remind us that the most restorative adventures aren’t about doing more—they’re about being fully present.
ItineraryPLAN YOUR TRIP
Day 1: Welcome to Park City, Utah
On your first afternoon, book a treatment at the Waldorf Astoria Spa, which offers an array of holistic therapies, including Aescape, the world’s first fully automated AI-powered massage experience. Finish with dinner at Twisted Fern, a New American restaurant committed to serving seasonal, fresh cuisine sourced from local purveyors, such as Whistling Springs trout with black rice quinoa pilaf.
Day 2: Try a Sound Bath
Once you’re feeling satisfied, meet with Park City Healers for a private sound bath with guided meditation. This experience helps lull the nervous system into deeper relaxation as participants lie down, close their eyes, and listen to soothing instruments like crystal singing bowls and chimes. Later, take a painting or pottery class at Kimball Art Center.
Day 3:Do Alpine Yoga and Hydrotherapy
Next, warm up at the Forbes Five-Star Spa at Stein Eriksen Lodge, where each relaxation room includes access to a sauna, steam room, and hot and cold plunge. The spa also includes two Vichy wet treatment rooms for hydrotherapy. End the day with dinner at Yuki Yama, which features innovative sushi and sashimi made from the highest quality fish flown in from around the world.
Day 4:Snowshoe Through a Nature Preserve
Prepare for a peaceful, restorative night’s rest at Spa Montage at Montage Deer Valley during the signature Drift to Sleep treatment. Designed to remove you from the physical world and promote deep, subconscious sleep, the therapy includes a seaweed mineral bath, body exfoliation, and a warm oil massage.
Day 5:See Wild Horses
Next, fill up on a hearty lunch of shakshouka or prawn tacos at Five5eeds before driving to Pendry Park City for a final spa session at Spa Pendry, a calm oasis right in the center of Canyons Village. Prepare for your High Altitude Radiance Facial in the herbal steam room before capping off your day in the hotel rooftop pool and whirlpool, boasting panoramic views of the mountains.