JOURNEYS

This Mountain Town Is Made for Winter Wellness

Slow down with mountain yoga, soothing spas, and peaceful walks in the snow.
Indoor hot tub with a view of snowy mountains at Spa Montage.

Spa Montage in Park City, Utah

Courtesy of Visit Park City

In Park City, Utah, slowing down to the rhythm of the mountains and embracing a more mindful form of travel allows you to reconnect with yourself and the natural world. Amid snow-dusted peaks and whispering pines, this five-day journey invites you to pause, breathe, and prioritize presence over pace. Each experience—from yoga in an alpine yurt to a hydrotherapy ritual at a five-star spa—offers a chance to tune into the moment and the natural world that surrounds you.

Beyond its powdery slopes and renowned resorts, Park City is a model for thoughtful travel. Visitors embrace Mountainkind™ values by taking the free transit system instead of driving, dining at locally owned restaurants, and respecting wildlife. Whether you’re having a sound bath, snowshoeing through a nature preserve, or creating art inspired by mountain light, Park City’s mindful escapes remind us that the most restorative adventures aren’t about doing more—they’re about being fully present.

Itinerary

PLAN YOUR TRIP
utah_snow_yoga_visit_park_city

Trip: Highlight:

Park City Yoga Adventures

At Park City Yoga Adventures, winter takes on a serene new rhythm. Guests strap on snowshoes and trek through quiet, snow-blanketed forests to a cozy alpine yurt, where mountain views set the scene for a soul-centering yoga session. It’s an unforgettable way to find balance in nature.
park_city_logo.png

Trip Designer:

Visit Park City

Crisp mountain air calls to you. You seek fresh powder on winter mornings and long hikes on summer afternoons. You're passionate about preserving nature's beauty and bringing your energy to communities that feel the same way you do. In other words, you're the Mountainkind. And with miles of groomed trails for Nordic skiing, fat biking, and snowshoeing, two renowned ski resorts, and an Olympic legacy in one vibrant place, Park City, Utah, is for you.
View of the Waldorf Astoria exterior and pool in Park City on a winter night.

The Waldorf-Astoria in Park City, Utah

Courtesy of Visit Park City

Day 1: Welcome to Park City, Utah

Check into Waldorf Astoria Park City, tucked at the base of Utah’s majestic Wasatch Range. The mountain-chic sanctuary offers a blend of alpine adventure and tranquility. After a morning on the slopes, guests can unwind in the resort’s heated outdoor pool and hot tubs, open year-round. A sundeck equipped with a bar and firepits makes it tempting to linger long after the sun dips below the horizon.

On your first afternoon, book a treatment at the Waldorf Astoria Spa, which offers an array of holistic therapies, including Aescape, the world’s first fully automated AI-powered massage experience. Finish with dinner at Twisted Fern, a New American restaurant committed to serving seasonal, fresh cuisine sourced from local purveyors, such as Whistling Springs trout with black rice quinoa pilaf.
Crystal and metal singing bowls for meditation and healing

A sound bath in Park City, Utah

Courtesy of Visit Park City

Day 2: Try a Sound Bath

Start your day with a nourishing breakfast and cup of coffee at Harvest, a café that partners with responsible roaster Idle Hands Roasting Company, just 30 minutes away. Pair their bottomless house drip with house-made muesli or an acai bowl for a wholesome combination.

Once you’re feeling satisfied, meet with Park City Healers for a private sound bath with guided meditation. This experience helps lull the nervous system into deeper relaxation as participants lie down, close their eyes, and listen to soothing instruments like crystal singing bowls and chimes. Later, take a painting or pottery class at Kimball Art Center.
A couple on a balcony wrapped in a blanket at admiring the snowy slopes.

Park City, Utah

Courtesy of Visit Park City

Day 3:Do Alpine Yoga and Hydrotherapy

For a distinctly Park City experience, snowshoe through stunning alpine peaks to a private backcountry yurt with Park City Yoga Adventures. There, you’ll hit the mat and meditate before savoring herbal tea in the tranquil setting. Or, if you decide to have a meal, dig into a charcuterie spread with sparkling cider.

Next, warm up at the Forbes Five-Star Spa at Stein Eriksen Lodge, where each relaxation room includes access to a sauna, steam room, and hot and cold plunge. The spa also includes two Vichy wet treatment rooms for hydrotherapy. End the day with dinner at Yuki Yama, which features innovative sushi and sashimi made from the highest quality fish flown in from around the world.
Snowshoeing in Park City, Utah

Snowshoeing in Park City, Utah

Courtesy of Visit Park City

Day 4:Snowshoe Through a Nature Preserve

A 1,200-acre nature area, Swaner Preserve & EcoCenter protects one of Utah’s rarest habitats: wetlands. Now it’s possible to visit during the winter on a self-guided or naturalist-led snowshoe tour of the Wetland Discovery Trail. Snowshoes are even available to rent onsite. While you’re there, keep your eyes open for elk and waterfowl, and stop by the LEED Platinum–certified education center. Get lunch at Hearth & Hill nearby, where the hearty menu, including chilaquiles and chicken and waffles, highlights locally-sourced ingredients.

Prepare for a peaceful, restorative night’s rest at Spa Montage at Montage Deer Valley during the signature Drift to Sleep treatment. Designed to remove you from the physical world and promote deep, subconscious sleep, the therapy includes a seaweed mineral bath, body exfoliation, and a warm oil massage.
Spa Pendry in Park City, Utah

Spa Pendry in Park City, Utah

Courtesy of Visit Park City

Day 5:See Wild Horses

Founded as a haven for wild mustangs rescued from Bureau of Land Management round-ups, Wild Heart Sanctuary invites visitors to slow down and experience the animals’ powerful yet gentle presence. Spend the morning with the herd, observing the horses’ natural rhythms and communication, and—in turn—reconnecting with your own internal wisdom and awareness.

Next, fill up on a hearty lunch of shakshouka or prawn tacos at Five5eeds before driving to Pendry Park City for a final spa session at Spa Pendry, a calm oasis right in the center of Canyons Village. Prepare for your High Altitude Radiance Facial in the herbal steam room before capping off your day in the hotel rooftop pool and whirlpool, boasting panoramic views of the mountains.
PLAN YOUR TRIP