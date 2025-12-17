5 Days of Skiing and Stargazing in Park City

Set against the spectacular backdrop of Utah’s Wasatch Mountains, this five-day journey through Park City, Utah, home to two renowned ski resorts, invites nature lovers to slow down and connect meaningfully with the land. Take in the region’s awe-inspiring landscapes and savor its vibrant farm-to-table dining scene while getting out into the great outdoors. Activities like snowshoeing or Nordic skiing through untouched wilderness and dark-sky stargazing beneath a canopy of stars celebrate the area’s commitment to sustainable tourism and environmental stewardship.
Along the way, visitors will discover ways to embody Mountainkind™ values, such as shopping local, respecting wildlife, and exploring responsibly. This trip invites travelers to nourish body and spirit alike while honoring the natural beauty that makes Park City so extraordinary.
Day 1: Go Stargazing in Park City
As evening approaches, head to Yuta, the Lodge’s signature restaurant, for an unforgettable dinner. The menu celebrates local, seasonal ingredients, reimagining classic mountain cuisine with a sophisticated twist. Enjoy a craft cocktail or glass of wine as you savor dishes that highlight the region’s ranching heritage—such as an elk chop with glazed carrots and turnips—all while gazing out at the golden hues of the sunset over Alexander Canyon. Every bite feels deeply connected to the land surrounding you.
Cap off your first day with a dark-sky stargazing experience—a perfect introduction to the natural beauty of Park City. Book a local guide and venture into the quiet night, away from light pollution, to witness a canopy of stars rarely seen so clearly. Lie back under a blanket and trace constellations as your guide shares stories of the cosmos. The stillness of the mountains paired with the brilliance of the Milky Way makes for a magical ending to your first night in Utah.
Day 2: Go Winter Fishing
As the sun sets, head back into town for a well-earned dinner at Tupelo, one of Park City’s most celebrated restaurants. Known for its globally inspired yet locally rooted cuisine, Tupelo sources ingredients from regional farmers and producers, highlighting the bounty of Utah’s mountains and valleys. Enjoy creative dishes like honey-lavender duck or local trout paired with craft cocktails or fine wine, all served in a warm, contemporary setting. It’s the perfect way to reflect on a day spent adventuring through—and dining from—the landscapes that make Park City unforgettable.
Day 3: Cross-Country Skiing and a Distillery Visit
After your time on the trails, make your way to High West Distillery, nestled in the heart of the mountains. This award-winning distillery, famous for its craft whiskeys and rustic-chic setting, offers a behind-the-scenes look at how Utah’s unique climate shapes its spirits. Enjoy a guided tasting flight featuring their renowned bourbon and rye varieties or linger over a warm cocktail in the saloon while the snow falls outside. The blend of mountain craftsmanship and Western heritage makes High West a quintessential Park City experience.
For dinner, head to the Bridge Café and Grill. This popular and convivial après-ski destination, located at the Town Lift, serves American cuisine with Brazilian influences. Order a Brazuca burger (a beef patty stacked with sausage, bacon, eggs, Swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato) and raise a caipirinha to another excellent day on the mountain.
Day 4: Head to Utah Olympic Park and Ride a Fat Bike at Round Valley
Afterward, trade the ice for snow-packed trails with a fat bike ride at Round Valley, one of Park City’s most accessible and scenic winter playgrounds. With wide, low-pressure tires built to glide smoothly over snow, fat biking is both an excellent workout and a fun way to explore the area’s rolling terrain.
As dusk falls, reward your efforts with dinner at Chimayo, featuring a blend of culinary styles from Southern Mexico to Southern Utah. Dip fresh-baked bread into their Cilantro Bread Oil and savor favorites like Crown Roast of Barbecue Spareribs. Settle into a cozy booth with Southwestern throw pillows and toast to another perfect day in Park City with a signature margarita.
Day 5:Go Tubing at Woodward Park City and Try Dog Sledding
Keep the thrills going with a dog sled ride at Rancho Luna Lobos, a family-run kennel where the passion for mushing runs deep. Their guided sled tours and meet-the-dogs encounters offer a memorable glimpse into Park City’s winter wonderland and are best reserved well in advance for a truly enchanting finale to your day.
For a more relaxed afternoon, trade speed for a slower pace with a horse-drawn sleigh ride through Park City’s snow-covered meadows. Snuggle beneath a warm blanket as your sleigh glides across sparkling fields, the hush broken only by the sounds of the soft jingle of harness bells and the rhythmic crunch of hooves in the snow. The experience captures the timeless charm of a mountain winter, offering a moment of calm connection to the land and season. The Snowed Inn Sleigh Company provides one of the best rides in town (just be sure to book in advance, as seats fill quickly). Stay for dinner and live acoustic music at the Snowed Inn Sleigh Company Restaurant for hearty mountain fare. Dine fireside on comforting favorites like tender prime rib or soul-warming chili, paired with a glass of hot apple cider or wine.