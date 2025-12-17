5 Days of Skiing and Stargazing in Park City

Set against the spectacular backdrop of Utah’s Wasatch Mountains, this five-day journey through Park City, Utah, home to two renowned ski resorts, invites nature lovers to slow down and connect meaningfully with the land. Take in the region’s awe-inspiring landscapes and savor its vibrant farm-to-table dining scene while getting out into the great outdoors. Activities like snowshoeing or Nordic skiing through untouched wilderness and dark-sky stargazing beneath a canopy of stars celebrate the area’s commitment to sustainable tourism and environmental stewardship.

Along the way, visitors will discover ways to embody Mountainkind™ values, such as shopping local, respecting wildlife, and exploring responsibly. This trip invites travelers to nourish body and spirit alike while honoring the natural beauty that makes Park City so extraordinary.