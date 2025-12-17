JOURNEYS

5 Days of Skiing and Stargazing in Park City

Explore Utah’s great outdoors and enjoy locally inspired mountain cuisine.
utah_winter_fly_fishing_visit_park_city

Winter fly-fishing in Park City

Courtesy of Visit Park City

Set against the spectacular backdrop of Utah’s Wasatch Mountains, this five-day journey through Park City, Utah, home to two renowned ski resorts, invites nature lovers to slow down and connect meaningfully with the land. Take in the region’s awe-inspiring landscapes and savor its vibrant farm-to-table dining scene while getting out into the great outdoors. Activities like snowshoeing or Nordic skiing through untouched wilderness and dark-sky stargazing beneath a canopy of stars celebrate the area’s commitment to sustainable tourism and environmental stewardship.

Along the way, visitors will discover ways to embody Mountainkind™ values, such as shopping local, respecting wildlife, and exploring responsibly. This trip invites travelers to nourish body and spirit alike while honoring the natural beauty that makes Park City so extraordinary.

Itinerary

PLAN YOUR TRIP
Fat Tire Biking with Old Town in the background.

Trip Highlight:

Fat Biking at Round Valley

For an unexpected way to take in the natural beauty of Park City, hop on a fat-tired bike at Round Valley, the area’s year-round outdoor playground. As you pedal through open fields, you’ll get a unique view of the mountain scenery—quiet, wide-open, and full of light. The trails here accommodate riders of all skill levels, so it’s easy to find your pace and lose yourself in the beauty of the stunning high country.
park_city_logo.png

Trip Designer:

Visit Park City

Crisp mountain air calls to you. You seek fresh powder on winter mornings and long hikes on summer afternoons. You’re passionate about preserving nature’s beauty and bringing your energy to communities that feel the same way you do. In other words, you’re the Mountainkind. And with miles of groomed trails for Nordic skiing, fat biking, and snowshoeing, two renowned ski resorts, and an Olympic legacy in one vibrant place, Park City, Utah, is for you.
View of stars in the night sky in Park City.

Park City’s dark skies make for epic stargazing.

Courtesy of Visit Park City

Day 1: Go Stargazing in Park City

Your Park City getaway begins with a scenic drive through the Wasatch Mountains, culminating in your arrival at the Lodge at Blue Sky. This secluded retreat blends rustic charm with refined elegance. After check-in, take a moment to explore the property’s expansive grounds, where wild sage, mountain peaks, and open skies set the tone for the days ahead. Relax on your private terrace or stroll to the nearby creek and let the crisp alpine air and tranquil setting instantly immerse you in the spirit of the Utah wilderness.

As evening approaches, head to Yuta, the Lodge’s signature restaurant, for an unforgettable dinner. The menu celebrates local, seasonal ingredients, reimagining classic mountain cuisine with a sophisticated twist. Enjoy a craft cocktail or glass of wine as you savor dishes that highlight the region’s ranching heritage—such as an elk chop with glazed carrots and turnips—all while gazing out at the golden hues of the sunset over Alexander Canyon. Every bite feels deeply connected to the land surrounding you.

Cap off your first day with a dark-sky stargazing experience—a perfect introduction to the natural beauty of Park City. Book a local guide and venture into the quiet night, away from light pollution, to witness a canopy of stars rarely seen so clearly. Lie back under a blanket and trace constellations as your guide shares stories of the cosmos. The stillness of the mountains paired with the brilliance of the Milky Way makes for a magical ending to your first night in Utah.
utah_winter_fly_fishing_visit_park_city

Winter fly fishing in Utah.

Courtesy of Visit Park City

Day 2: Go Winter Fishing

Today, slow the pace with peaceful winter fishing on one of Utah’s nearby rivers or reservoirs. Bundle up and cast your line into icy waters rich with trout, guided by a local angler who will share techniques for cold-weather fishing and insights into the region’s delicate ecosystems. Seasoned anglers and curious beginners alike will find a quiet, meditative contrast to the morning’s excitement—an opportunity to immerse yourself in the calm rhythm of nature.

As the sun sets, head back into town for a well-earned dinner at Tupelo, one of Park City’s most celebrated restaurants. Known for its globally inspired yet locally rooted cuisine, Tupelo sources ingredients from regional farmers and producers, highlighting the bounty of Utah’s mountains and valleys. Enjoy creative dishes like honey-lavender duck or local trout paired with craft cocktails or fine wine, all served in a warm, contemporary setting. It’s the perfect way to reflect on a day spent adventuring through—and dining from—the landscapes that make Park City unforgettable.
A family cross-country skiing in Park City.

Cross-country skiing in Park City

Courtesy of Visit Park City

Day 3: Cross-Country Skiing and a Distillery Visit

Embrace the rhythm of the mountains with a morning of cross-country skiing through Park City’s serene winter landscape. Glide along groomed trails that wind through snow-dusted aspens and open meadows, where the only sounds are the whisper of skis and the occasional call of a mountain bird. Explore the expansive network at Round Valley or the paths near White Pine Touring Center for an adventure that offers invigorating exercise and moments of peaceful solitude. It’s a perfect way to connect with nature while soaking in the crisp alpine air and sweeping mountain views.

After your time on the trails, make your way to High West Distillery, nestled in the heart of the mountains. This award-winning distillery, famous for its craft whiskeys and rustic-chic setting, offers a behind-the-scenes look at how Utah’s unique climate shapes its spirits. Enjoy a guided tasting flight featuring their renowned bourbon and rye varieties or linger over a warm cocktail in the saloon while the snow falls outside. The blend of mountain craftsmanship and Western heritage makes High West a quintessential Park City experience.

For dinner, head to the Bridge Café and Grill. This popular and convivial après-ski destination, located at the Town Lift, serves American cuisine with Brazilian influences. Order a Brazuca burger (a beef patty stacked with sausage, bacon, eggs, Swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato) and raise a caipirinha to another excellent day on the mountain.
Fat Tire Biking with Old Town in the background.

Fat tire biking through snowy Park City

Courtesy of Visit Park City

Day 4: Head to Utah Olympic Park and Ride a Fat Bike at Round Valley

Begin your day with a visit to the Utah Olympic Park, a living legacy of the 2002 Winter Olympic Games—and the home of the upcoming 2034 Winter Olympic Games. Nestled against a dramatic mountain backdrop, the park offers a fascinating peek into the world of elite winter sports. Watch athletes soar off ski jumps or race down the icy bobsled track on heart-pounding training runs. Or climb aboard a bobsled ride yourself and feel the rush of g-forces as you speed through the curves of the Olympic track—a rare chance to taste the thrill of the Games firsthand. It’s a morning that blends adventure, history, and awe in equal measure.

Afterward, trade the ice for snow-packed trails with a fat bike ride at Round Valley, one of Park City’s most accessible and scenic winter playgrounds. With wide, low-pressure tires built to glide smoothly over snow, fat biking is both an excellent workout and a fun way to explore the area’s rolling terrain.

As dusk falls, reward your efforts with dinner at Chimayo, featuring a blend of culinary styles from Southern Mexico to Southern Utah. Dip fresh-baked bread into their Cilantro Bread Oil and savor favorites like Crown Roast of Barbecue Spareribs. Settle into a cozy booth with Southwestern throw pillows and toast to another perfect day in Park City with a signature margarita.
A father and child dog sledding in Park City.

Dog sledding in the Park City region

Courtesy of Visit Park City

Day 5:Go Tubing at Woodward Park City and Try Dog Sledding

Kick off the day with some pure mountain joy at Woodward Park City, where snow tubing brings out the kid in everyone. With seven lanes and two magic carpets to whisk you effortlessly back to the top, it’s a fun and carefree way to revel in Utah’s winter magic.

Keep the thrills going with a dog sled ride at Rancho Luna Lobos, a family-run kennel where the passion for mushing runs deep. Their guided sled tours and meet-the-dogs encounters offer a memorable glimpse into Park City’s winter wonderland and are best reserved well in advance for a truly enchanting finale to your day.

For a more relaxed afternoon, trade speed for a slower pace with a horse-drawn sleigh ride through Park City’s snow-covered meadows. Snuggle beneath a warm blanket as your sleigh glides across sparkling fields, the hush broken only by the sounds of the soft jingle of harness bells and the rhythmic crunch of hooves in the snow. The experience captures the timeless charm of a mountain winter, offering a moment of calm connection to the land and season. The Snowed Inn Sleigh Company provides one of the best rides in town (just be sure to book in advance, as seats fill quickly). Stay for dinner and live acoustic music at the Snowed Inn Sleigh Company Restaurant for hearty mountain fare. Dine fireside on comforting favorites like tender prime rib or soul-warming chili, paired with a glass of hot apple cider or wine.
PLAN YOUR TRIP