Next Week: Join AFAR and the USTOA for a Virtual Panel Discussion

Attracting the Right Travelers with

Values-Based Marketing

With the Portrait of American Traveler Study, AFAR and MMGY have partnered to understand affluent and conscientious global travelers and the impact they will have on the travel industry’s future. This research will lay the groundwork for a dynamic panel discussion focused on how values-based marketing can attract the right visitors and guide them towards the best experiences for travelers, locals, and the destination.



Moderated by AFAR VP and Publisher Bryan Kinkade, this virtual panel will feature four esteemed leaders in travel: Matt Berna, President, North America, Intrepid Travel; Maria J. Abuabara Brülhart, Executive Director of Tourism, USA, ProColombia; Chris Davidson, EVP, Travel Intelligence, MMGY Global; and Ricarda Lindner, Regional Manager-Americas, German National Tourist Office.





January 19, 2023

1:00-1:45 p.m. EDT



Please RSVP below.