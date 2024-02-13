Most recent virtual panel
Discover how to connect with travelers on a deeper level in this dynamic conversation.
Featuring
- Steve Born, Chief Marketing Officer, Globus
- Craig Compagnone, President, Americas, MMGY
- Alison Metcalfe, EVP, Head of North America & Australia/NZ, Tourism Ireland
Additional Materials
AFAR and USTOA hosted a panel discussion focused on how destinations and brands can capture the attention of the right travelers and drive them towards booking. Moderated by AFAR publisher Bryan Kinkade, our esteemed panelists shared insights and case studies about the evolving travel landscape, adopting a traveler-centric approach, and using data—alongside an authentic point of view—to craft captivating brand stories.
What is AFAR Live?
AFAR Live is a virtual panel series in which AFAR invites experts to discuss timely topics that are impacting travel and media.
