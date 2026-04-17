Travel InspirationAFAR Advisor

Destination-Driven Hotel and Cruise Content Drives Bookings Among Advisors

Multichannel content program introduced Marriott Luxury Group’s diverse portfolio of hotels and cruises to Afar travel advisors across consortium

Marriott Luxury Group_Email

The Ask

Increase awareness and consideration of Marriott Luxury Group’s portfolio of hotels and cruises among travel advisors to drive bookings

The Solution

Afar produced destination-focused, service-driven content anchored by Marriott Luxury Group worldwide properties, positioning the brand as the ultimate hotel partner and destination expert that fully immerses travelers in their surroundings. The multichannel program directly reached travel advisors across key touchpoints, including custom advisor articles with targeted social amplification, a dedicated advisor email series, weekly advisor newsletter placements, and digital media.

Results

Engagement

133%

pageviews against benchmark

Engagement

60%

average open rate of advisor dedicated emails

Intention

2K

clicks from advisor dedicated emails

 

 

Content Highlights

The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore Republic Bar
AFAR Advisor
These Are the Best Cities for Food Lovers—Here’s Where to Stay When You Get There
From Tokyo to Paris, these hotels place you close to the finest restaurants in the world.
Sponsored by
Ilma cruising through a European port
AFAR Advisor
5 Yacht Destinations for Arts and Culture Lovers
From the cultural heartbeat of Cape Town to the fresco-lined palace walls of Monte Carlo, travel to these five port cities with the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.
Sponsored by