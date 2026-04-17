Destination-Driven Hotel and Cruise Content Drives Bookings Among Advisors

The Ask
Increase awareness and consideration of Marriott Luxury Group’s portfolio of hotels and cruises among travel advisors to drive bookings
The Solution
Afar produced destination-focused, service-driven content anchored by Marriott Luxury Group worldwide properties, positioning the brand as the ultimate hotel partner and destination expert that fully immerses travelers in their surroundings. The multichannel program directly reached travel advisors across key touchpoints, including custom advisor articles with targeted social amplification, a dedicated advisor email series, weekly advisor newsletter placements, and digital media.