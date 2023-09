Zoey Goto is a journalist and author covering U.S. travel, all things Americana, vintage style, musical icons and mid-century pop culture. She’s written cover features for National Geographic Traveller, Nat Geo Food, Times Travel and GQ. She also contributes to titles including BBC Travel, Rolling Stone, Esquire, Wallpaper, Lonely Planet, Vogue, Architectural Digest, plus many of the UK’s newspapers.