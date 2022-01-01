Yutaka Dirks lives in Winnipeg, Manitoba (Treaty 1 Territory) with his partner and their child. He writes short stories, creative non-fiction, comic books and essays. His journalism highlights issues of social justice, especially as it relates to housing, homelessness, and tenant organizing.

His writing has been nominated for the Canadian Association of Journalists/CWA Canada Award for Labour Reporting and the CBC Literary Prize for Creative Non-Fiction. His work has appeared in Alberta Views, Alfred Hitchcock Mystery Magazine, Briarpatch, the Journal of Law & Social Policy, the Los Angeles Review of Books, Montreal Review of Books, Rabble.ca, Ricepaper Magazine, The Sun Magazine, and THIS.

A long-time social justice activist, popular educator, and community organizer, he contributed to Beautiful Trouble: A toolbox for revolution, published by O/R Books (Between the Lines Books released the book in Canada).

He has taught in the Community Worker Program at George Brown College and has been an invited speaker at Osgoode Hall Law School, Wilfred Laurier University, and at many conferences and community events across Canada.