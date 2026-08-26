Yelena Moroz Alpert is a Cleveland-based design and lifestyle writer and editor who covers architecture, home design, and travel for publications including Architectural Digest, House Beautiful, Dwell, and Condé Nast Traveler, with additional bylines in the New York Times and National Geographic.

Alpert has spent 15 years in travel and lifestyle journalism, working her way from the research department at Travel & Leisure through wedding and wellness travel coverage before landing in design. Along the way, she’s tested mattresses at boutique hotels and had her chakras balanced in Sedona—all in the name of reporting. In 2019, she published her first children’s book, Little Feminist Picture Book (Mudpuppy).

A transplant from Brooklyn, Washington, D.C., and Florida, Alpert now calls Cleveland home and spends her free time exploring the caves of Ohio’s Hocking Hills. Follow her on Instagram @morozy.