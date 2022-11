Born in St. Louis. Lived in Colombia. Ended up in New York. Got job at Travel & Leisure, moved on to Saveur, landed at Gourmet. As travel editor, I dispatched writers to Tibet, Telluride, across the Continent, and down the Amazon. I went lots of nice places, too. Love big cities, train travel, architecture, politics even. Ready to share wisdom. Happy to explain what’s going on. Willing to tell all about London from cheap eats to best flats. But why stop there?