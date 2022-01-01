Will McGrath has worked as a reporter, homeless shelter caseworker, UPS truck loader, public radio producer, Burger King chicken sandwich mayo-applicator, ghostwriter, and ghosteditor, in slightly different order.

His debut book, Everything Lost Is Found Again, won the Society of Midland Authors Award for Biography & Memoir, as well as the Dzanc/Disquiet Open Borders Book Prize. He has written for The Atlantic, Pacific Standard, AFAR, Guernica, The Rumpus, Foreign Affairs, and Asymptote, among other publications.