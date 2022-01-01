Wendy is an illustrator and graphic journalist with a background in social work (MSW). She combines the practice of deep looking, listening and drawing to create stories of often overlooked people, places and things.

As a visual columnist for The New York Times and California Sunday Magazine, Wendy MacNaughton drew stories everywhere from high school cafeterias to Guantanamo Bay. She has illustrated, authored and edited eleven books, including the #1 New York Times bestseller Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat by Samin Nosrat, The Gutsy Girl by Caroline Paul and her own book, Meanwhile in San Francisco: The City in Its Own Word.

She is the creator and host of DrawTogether, an participatory drawing show for kids that uses art to bolster social-emotional skills, self-confidence and connection. She is also the co-founder of the Women Who Draw with Julia Rothman, an advocacy database launched in 2016 to increase visibility and opportunities for underrepresented artists, illustrators and cartoonists. She lives with her wife in San Francisco, but you can often find her on the road in her mobile drawing studio built inside the back of a Honda Element.