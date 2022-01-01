Valerie Rains is a senior editorial manager at Etsy and a freelance writer. She has over 20 years of experience in journalism and wrote family and lifestyle articles for Real Simple starting in 2005. Her work can be seen in Country Living, Southern Living, and a variety of other publications. Highlights: * Over 20 years of experience in journalism and as a freelance writer * Former staff editor at Real Simple * Former senior editor at Blueprint Magazine * Former launch editor at Yahoo! Shine * Former editor at Arthur Frommer’s Budget Travel * Current senior editorial manager at Etsy