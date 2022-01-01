Valentina Valentini

Valentina is an American freelance journalist and writer based in London.

She is a Senior Contributor at Shondaland.com and has written for the Washington Post, Vanity Fair, Esquire UK, Variety, Harper’s Bazaar, and many more. She covers the entertainment industry but also writes personal essays, travel pieces, cultural and human interest stories and adventurous tales for publications like the Los Angeles Times, AFAR, Travel+Leisure and Longreads.

She has a Master’s in Creative Nonfiction and is (forever) working on her first memoir.