Valentina Valentini

AFAR Contributor

Valentina is an American freelance journalist and writer based in London.

She is a Senior Contributor at Shondaland.com and has written for the Washington Post, Vanity Fair, Esquire UK, Variety, Harper’s Bazaar, and many more. She covers the entertainment industry but also writes personal essays, travel pieces, cultural and human interest stories and adventurous tales for publications like the Los Angeles Times, AFAR, Travel+Leisure and Longreads.

She has a Master’s in Creative Nonfiction and is (forever) working on her first memoir.

Articles by Author
The History and Mysteries of Lake Como’s Most Romantic Hotel
Health + Wellness
The History and Mysteries of Lake Como’s Most Romantic Hotel