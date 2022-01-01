Steve Bramucci is a novelist, travel/food writer, adventurer, teacher, and storyteller. He’s rowed down the Mekong River in a traditional Vietnamese x’ampan, ventured into the Outback with Aboriginal elders, and spent four months driving a rickety Nissan Patrol through East Africa. His first novel, The Danger Gang & the Pirates of Borneo!, will be published by Bloomsbury on August 1st.

Steve’s story of exploring a long-forgotten pirate graveyard in Madagascar won the $10K Trazzler Oasis prize and his trip across Australia in a car fueled with French fry oil was turned into a TV show. He’s written for National Geographic Books, Afar, Outside, the Orange County Register Magazine, and dozens of other outlets. He’s the founding editor of the LIFE section at Uproxx.com – a website that gets more than 20 million unique visitors each month – and has published stories in The Expeditioner’s Guide to the World, I Learned Ku Fu From a Bear Cub, Never Trust a Smiling Bear, and Eminem: Rap, Poetry, and Race.

Sometimes Steve visits schools, sometimes he gets invited to cook and tell stories in people’s homes, sometimes he consults for restaurants or hotels, and sometimes he plans pirate scavenger hunts. It’s a lot to keep track of, but that’s part of the adventure. Most of all, Steve loves cool opportunities and thrives off connecting with people—so feel free to reach out!