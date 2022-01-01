Stephanie Buck is a professional storyteller. Having worked as a journalist for over a decade, she has reported on culture, gender, technology, and history, between the Bay Area and New York, where she earned an M.A. in journalism from NYU. After returning to her hometown of Sacramento, she founded Soulbelly, a multimedia storytelling project that preserves family and community history. In addition to a full-time editorial director position at the nation’s largest public pension fund, her freelance work has been published in The New York Times, TIME, Vanity Fair, and more. Along with a pair of children’s books, she began her first novel in fall of 2021.