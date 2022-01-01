Sophia Dembling
AFAR Contributor
Sophia is author of The Introvert’s Way: Living a Quiet Life in a Noisy World and Introverts in Love: The Quiet Way to Happily Ever After.
Sophia also is the author of 100 Places in the USA Every Woman Must Go, The Yankee Chick’s Survival Guide to Texas and co-author of The Making of Dr. Phil: The Straight-Talking True Story of Everyone’s Favorite Therapist and I Can Still Laugh: Stories of Inspiration and Hope from Individuals Living with Alzheimer’s. Her essays and articles have appeared in newspapers and magazines nationwide.