Shanthi Sekaran’s most recent novel, The Samosa Rebellion , was written for 8-13 year olds, but it’s hopefully the kind of book adults can get into, too. The Samosa Rebellion comes out in September 2021.

Her most recent adult novel, Lucky Boy (Putnam/Penguin), was named an IndieNext Great Read and an NPR Best Book of 2017. Her writing has also appeared in The New York Times, Salon.com, LA Review of Books and Huffington Post.