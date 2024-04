Scott developed a passion for travel during frequent childhood trips between homes in Anchorage, Alaska, and Kaua’i. A former travel agent and airline industry veteran, he has been writing about travel for the past eight years, and is a frequent contributor to TravelPulse, TravelAge West, TripSavvy, and Conde Nast Traveler. When not in Dallas, he can typically be found in Europe, on the West Coast, Alaska, Hawai’i, or the Islands of Tahiti.