Scott Cooper is a social enterprise entrepreneur, peacebuilder, and strategist. He is the co-founder of Mejdi Tours, the leading socially conscious travel company in the world and one of the first travel companies to become B Corp certified. Mejdi has been featured by National Geographic, the New York Times, Smithsonian Magazine, B Corp, Conscious Capitalism, several international news organizations, and the United Nations World Tourism Organization.

Prior to co-founding Mejdi, Scott co-directed a center focused on peacebuilding at George Mason’s School for Conflict Analysis and Resolution while simultaneously earning a M.S. in Conflict Analysis and Resolution. Under his direction, the Center operated programs in Afghanistan, Iran, Jordan, Turkey, Palestine, and Israel. He also created a study abroad program for conflict resolution students and spearheaded a business and peacebuilding program at GMU. During that time, he was also a researcher at the United States Institute of Peace where he worked on a project evaluating the effectiveness of peacebuilding programs in conflict zones. Before that, Scott was a banker and financial consultant. After many years of being a social enterprise practitioner, Scott loves helping new social enterprise entrepreneurs think through their theories of change and the impact they want to make in a culturally sensitive and realistic way. Scott’s work has taken him to all corners of the globe. After relatively humble beginnings, he’s extremely grateful for the opportunity he’s had to meet so many kind people all over the world. When he’s not “working”, Scott loves to spend time with his family, watch comedy, and play ice hockey.