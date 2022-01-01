My name is Sandra Nygaard and I am a trained journalist, brand storyteller, and marketing content consultant. Since launching my own business, New Farm Creative, I work with brands to create strategic content that resonates with clients and customers. I creatively move their messages forward in print, social, online, video, and in targeted newsletters.

As a magazine editor and writer for more than 15 years, I have written fashion, grooming, design, travel, and art and culture pieces for well-known lifestyle publications in print and online. I am also passionate about crafting in-depth profiles on emerging designers, architects, athletes, artists, influencers, and creative characters who add texture to our culture.

I have conceived of everything from one-page stories to multi-faceted packages to online centers on these topics. In some cases, I’ve worked directly with marketing teams to craft seamless, organic branded content.

My editorial work is featured in national magazines and newspapers, Web sites, and social media. I’ve also been quoted as an expert in interviews, featured in style blogs (both as an author and subject) and I have appeared in national TV segments, podcasts, and web videos.