Robin Saks Frankel is a credit cards and personal finance writer for Forbes Advisor. Previously, she covered credit cards and related content at other national web publications including NerdWallet, Bankrate and HerMoney. She’s been featured as a personal finance expert in outlets including CNBC, Business Insider, CBS Marketplace, and has appeared on or contributed to Fox News, CBS Radio, ABC Radio, NPR, International Business Times and NBC, ABC and CBS TV affiliates nationwide.